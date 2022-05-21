8 eyes in the Naruto series, ranked by design

Eyes are a key aspect of the Naruto series. For many characters, their eyes hold almost all of their powers. As the series progresses, dojutsu such as the Sharingan and Rinnegan gain various new abilities, and with this, their eyes update their designs.

Note: This list is subjective and only reflects the author's opinion. It also contains spoilers for both the Naruto and Boruto anime/manga.

8 of the greatest designed eyes in the Naruto series, ranked from best to worst

1) Tenseigan

The Tenseigan as it appears in 'Naruto' (Image via Pierrot)

The Tenseigan is first seen during the final Naruto movie when Toneri Otsutsuki acquires it. It has a beautiful lotus pattern surrounding the iris and seems to have more lotus petals the further you get from the center. The eye not only has the best design in the series, but it is also incredibly powerful as well. It grants the user a special Chakra Mode, flight, and truthseeker orbs.

2) Shion's Dojutsu

Shion's Dojutsu is incredibly detailed. After activation, the pupil and irises become a beautiful ornate pattern. When looking straight at it, fans can see the intricate details and patterns surrounding the circular center. This special eye allows Shion to see the future of someone she selects. However, it usually activates involuntarily to show Shion the person's death.

3) Sasuke's Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan

Sasuke's Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan is the most powerful Sharingan in the series. It is a combination of both Sasuke's Mangekyo Sharingan and Itachi's Mangekyo Sharingan. With it, he can perform Amaterasu, Kagutsuchi, and create a Perfect Susanoo.

Sasuke's Sharingan contains straight tomoe, which is the black pattern in the middle. It allows him to better analyze a person's movements and bolsters his prediction ability.

4) Madara's Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan

Madara's Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan is immensely powerful and gives him the ability to take down countless Shinobi when he fights the Shinobi Alliance in the desert. It is a combination of Madara's Mangekyo Sharingan and his younger brother Izuna's Mangekyo Sharingan.

Like Sasuke's Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan, Madara's also contains straight tomoe. These are the three thick black lines connecting the outside of the iris to the patterns in the inner region of the iris.

5) Isshiki's Dojutsu

Isshiki's Dojutsu is one of the newest dojutsu's in the series and not much is known about it. From what has been shown, it grants the user two abilities, Sukunahikona and Daikokuten. The eye itself comprises a bright yellow pupil surrounded by yellow-green triangular patterns that cover most of the iris, forming black spokes. Whenever the dojutsu is used, the triangular patterns seem to contract.

6) Sasuke's Rinnegan

Sasuke obtains his Rinnegan after Hagoromo gives him some of his Six Paths chakra in Naruto Shippuden. It changed his left Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan into a Rinnegan with rings of tomoe surrounding the center. With this eye, Sasuke can use his old Sharingan abilities and his new Rinnegan abilities.

7) The Rinne Sharingan

The Rinne Sharingan is obtained after Kaguya seals the Ten-Tails within her body. It represents the monstrous power and overwhelming amount of chakra the Tailed Beast has, and Kaguya's control over it.

Unlike many other Rinnegan-based dojutsu, the Rinne Sharingan is red and located on the forehead. It also has rings of tomoe surrounding the center, like Sasuke's Rinnegan. It provides Kaguya a diverse set of abilities that she uses to easily counter many of Team Seven's attacks.

8) Senrigan

Although the Senrigan looks awe-striking in the manga, it will look so much better once it is animated. The iris seems to be a white circle with a crescent surrounding the pupil. The sclera is black with white spots, most likely representing stars spread throughout space. It is a beautiful design that has the potential to become one of the best-looking dojutsus in the entire series.

