Boruto: Two Blue Vortex - Will there be a Boruto vs Kawaki fight before the final battle? Explored

With Boruto: Two Blue Vortex finally showcasing the timeskip, fans are closer to the flash-forward battle between Boruto and Kawaki. This was a battle that fans saw at the beginning of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. However, fans are left wondering if there will be another Boruto vs Kawaki fight before the final battle, or if they will have to wait until the very end.

The beginning of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations set up the fight between Boruto and Kawaki that was set to take place on Hokage Rock. While those events are set far into the future, fans were enthralled by the possible greatness they could witness. But will they have to wait a long time before they witness Boruto vs Kawaki?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga and reflects the author's opinion.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex - Will there be only one Boruto vs Kawaki fight?

Kawaki and Boruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yes, there will most likely be another Boruto vs Kawaki fight before the final battle. While the two Shinobi have previously fought several times in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga, they have yet to face off each other in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

The final fight shown as a flash-forward at the start of the previous manga had Kawaki and Boruto fighting on a destroyed Hokage Rock after all the Hokage faces were destroyed. Moreover, the entire Hidden Leaf Village was also destroyed. Hence, that fight has to be at the very end of the series.

God Trees as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, given the progression of the manga series, the new antagonist group - the "God Trees" is going to be the next hurdle for Boruto and his comrades. Several possible fights have been set up as the God Trees picked their individual targets. Hence, it may take some time before the manga proceeds towards its final fight.

Nevertheless, as fans would remember, Kawaki wanted to kill Boruto to protect the Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki from Momoshiki Otsutsuki. Thus, he may likely attack Boruto during the story progression as well. This is also evident from the fact that Kawaki was prepared to fight Boruto when he arrived at the Hidden Leaf Village to fight Code at the start of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Therefore, there is a good chance that there will be another Boruto vs Kawaki fight, especially since Boruto returned to the Hidden Leaf Village in the recent chapter. That battle may likely allow the two Shinobi to assess each other's strengths and weaknesses, allowing them to prepare for the final fight against each other.

Such a battle could likely focus on Kawaki, who is yet to be shown fighting using his full strength in the new manga. Thus, fans and Boruto could likely be up for a surprise and learn what new techniques Kawaki has developed using his Karma mark.

Kawaki as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Considering that Boruto has developed Rasengan: Uzuhiko, Kawaki has to have developed a technique of similar depth as well. That technique could be how Kawaki might have managed to destroy the Hidden Leaf Village as seen in the flash-forward.