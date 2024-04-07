One Piece episode 1100: An Admiral sails to Egghead, where Luffy and Lucci brawl, while Vegapunk drops Devil Fruit lore

One Piece episode 1100, titled Powers on a Different Level! Luffy vs. Lucci!, was released on Sunday, April 7, 2024. This episode is all about the rematch between Luffy and Lucci as the Egghead arc starts to mirror the Sabaody Archipelago arc. The animation of Luffy's transformation to Gear 5 and the subsequent battle with Lucci is something to look forward to in this episode.

The rematch was something that had been set up in the previous episode where Lucci had attacked Atlas, a newly formed ally of Luffy's. Moreover, Lucci was determined to take Luffy on despite everyone's advise.

One Piece episode 1100 showcases Luffy's Gear 5 once again, while Vegapunk explains the lore of the form

Akainu gets a report

Akainu in One Piece episode 1100 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1100 opens with Akainu at the Navy HQ, surprised to discover that Luffy is on Egghead Island, siding with Vegapunk. He gets upset that CP0 did not seek his approval, as it now appears that they are on the brink of war.

He inquires about Kizaru’s whereabouts and finds out that the Navy Admiral is already on his way to Egghead for a mission. Akainu then orders that Lucci should avoid confrontation with Luffy until backup arrives.

Luffy transforms into Nika

Luffy in Gear 5 as seen in One Piece episode 1100 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1100 then shifts focus to Egghead, where Luffy and Lucci, despite the pleas of their respective parties to avoid conflict, decide to engage. In their base forms, they appear equally matched, evenly trading blows. They then use Haki, and once again, they seem to be on the same footing.

Lucci then asks about Luffy’s latest poster. In order to satisfy Lucci's curiosity, Luffy enters into Gear 5, transforming his environment into rubber as the Drums of Liberation begin to play.

This is the first time Jimbei and Chopper witness Luffy’s Awakened Devil Fruit form. Meanwhile, Sanji’s group and Shaka also observe Luffy from Vegapunk’s lab.

Lucci showcases his Awakened form

Lucci's Awakened Form as seen in One Piece episode 1100 (Image via Toei Animation)

Lucci, who had been flung away by one of Luffy's blows, returns, annoyed at Luffy's flippant attitude. He then reveals the Awakened turn of his Cat-Cat Fruit, Model: Leopard. As Lucci begins to flaunt his speed, Shaka notes that it is uncommon for Zoan type Fruit users to maintain their personality.

Vegapunk reveals Luffy's real Devil Fruit identity

Vegapunk as seen in One Piece episode 1100 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1100, Vegapunk arrives at his lab and questiones Nami about Luffy's transformation, but she only says that it is a power of the Gum-Gum Fruit. However, Vegapunk states that no such fruit exists, and then reveals that Luffy's appearance is similar to that of the Sun God Nika.

Vegapunk elaborates that his name has been wiped from history, but as long as people desire it, its existence will never fade. Everything in the world is born out of desire. For instance, Devil Fruits are the embodiment of people's yearning for human evolution, and their different powers stand for the diverse futures of humanity.

This implies that Devil Fruit users are essentially living in different realities that were once someone's dream. However, this comes with the curse of being despised by the sea, the mother of nature.

Sentomaru appears

Sentomaru in as seen in One Piece episode 1100 (Image via Toei Animation)

At this point in One Piece episode 1100, Sentomaru appears, frustrated that Luffy and Lucci have turned Egghead into their playground. With the Seraphims by his side, he is prepared to support the CP0. However, Vegapunk reaches out to him, explaining that he is the target of the CP0, and hence the CP0 needed to be driven out of the island.

Sentomaru then commands the Seraphim, including S-Bear, to attack the Navy. He is able to do this because he ranks higher in authority than the CP0.

Next, Sentomaru instructs S-Snake to lead Luffy and his crew to the Vacuum Rocket that would transport them to Labophase. Luffy, having just knocked Lucci away, descends to converse with Sentomaru. Sentomaru questions him if he would assist Vegapunk in escaping, to which Luffy says yes, although Sentomaru remains skeptical. Then, Lucci surprises Sentomaru with an attack, causing him to fall and potentially lose control over the Seraphim.

One Piece episode 1099 recap

Atlas as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In the previous episode, Pythagorus had denied CP0's request to access Egghead. However, Shaka, noticing their determination, realized a plan needed to be set in motion in order to stop them.

As CP0 made their way onto the island using S-Bear's Paw-Paw Fruit powers, Shaka ordered the researchers to evacuate, had the Seraphims S-Hawk, S-Snake, and S-Shark prepared, and summoned Sentomaru.

In the meantime, Luffy chose to help Vegapunk against the World Government, merely because he found him funny looking. After requesting them to escort Bonney to the Labophase, Vegapunk vanished.

As Luffy, Jimbei, and Chopper, carrying an unconscious Bonney, tried to find a way to Vegapunk's lab, they discovered that Atlas had been badly injured after she had tried to investigate the disturbance caused by Kaku. It had led to a fight between Atlas and Lucci.

The episode ended with Luffy enraged, demanding to know if Lucci was behind her state, particularly since she had previously shown kindness and offered food to Luffy.

