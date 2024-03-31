One Piece episode 1099: Egghead's security measures get the better of Kaku, but Lucci crushes a Vegapunk satellite

One Piece episode 1099, titled Preparations for Interception! Rob Lucci Strikes!, was released on Sunday, March 31, 2024. This episode focused on the arrival of the CP0 on Egghead Island and the violence thereafter. From shooting at holograms to attacking a Vegapunk satellite, the episode sets the stage for more and greater action that is to come in this arc.

In the last episode, viewers saw how the CP0 was confronted by Sea Beasts and denied entry into Egghead. Meanwhile, Vegapunk discussed the goal he had and how pursuing it got him into trouble with the World Government.

One Piece episode 1099 sets the stage for Luffy vs Lucci

Shaka prepares to apprehend CP0

Shaka as seen in the One Piece episode 1099 (Image via Toei)

In One Piece episode 1099, viewers see that after Pythagorus denies the CP0 permission to port, Lucci instructs everyone to abandon their ship and use the S-Bear's Paw-Paw Fruit to fly to Egghead. However, this decision also means sacrificing their ship to the Sea Beasts.

The arrival of the CP0 on the island takes Shaka by surprise, while Sanji's group begins to feel anxious and agitated. Recognizing the CP0’s resolve, Shaka sees no alternative but to brace for a confrontation. Before that, however, he instructs Pythagorus to evacuate all the researchers, ready the Seraphim, and find Sentomaru to lead them.

The episode then shows the emergence of the Seraphims S-Hawk, S-Snake, and S-Shark from their respective chambers.

Luffy agrees to help Vegapunk

Luffy as seen in the One Piece episode 1099 (Image via Toei)

Meanwhile, in One Piece episode 1099, at the scrap heap, Luffy, upon considering Vegapunk’s peculiar-looking head, makes the decision to rescue him from the World Government by taking him to the sea. Vegapunk requests that Luffy use the Vacuum Rocket and carry Bonney to the Labophase level, while he vanishes himself.

Kaku gets a taste of Egghead's security

Kaku as seen in the One Piece episode 1099 (Image via Toei)

In another part of the Fabriophase, the CP0 agents encounter one of Vegapunk's monsters and open fire on it, but to no effect. Kaku, considering it to be a space monster, delivers a torrent of Tempest Kicks, which also fails. Stussy then reveals that it is a hologram.

Now, all worked up, Kaku decides to see what is above the clouds. As he begins to climb toward the sky, Stussy points out two circles in the sky to Lucci, explaining that crossing these lines activates laser beams. She refers to this as the Frontier Dome, a defense system surrounding the Labophase. As expected, Kaku is hit by the lasers and crashes to the ground.

Lucci vs Atlas

Atlas and Lucci's brief face-off as seen in the One Piece episode 1099 (Image via Toei)

At this point in One Piece episode 1099, Atlas appears, upset that someone else is causing havoc on the island. Learning that she is one of the Vegapunks, Lucci sees her as his target.

He transforms into his hybrid form, dodges Atlas' attack, and counters with a Six King Pistol, damaging her head and knocking her out. Just then, Luffy and his group also arrive at the scene. Both parties are stunned for a moment. Kaku and Stussy then advise Lucci not to engage with Luffy without permission, as Luffy is now an Emperor of the Sea, and even a minor conflict could escalate into a war.

Luffy then notices Atlas, which leaves him shocked. He becomes furious and demands to know if Lucci is responsible for her condition, particularly because she had shown kindness before and given Luffy food.

One Piece 1098 recap

Vegapunk as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

In the previous episode, Luffy's group learned from Vegapunk about the ancient robot that was allegedly built 900 years ago and had once attacked Sacred Marijoa, but did not cause any damage because it had run out of power. Against the wishes of the World Government, scientists preserved this robot, which was presently at Egghead.

In this episode, Vegapunk approached Luffy for help in escaping Egghead. He expressed his desire to establish a world with abundant free energy, believing that energy resources were the primary cause of wars. His investigation had led him to uncover the secrets of the Void Century, which made him a target for the World Government.

Lucci learned about Bonney's existence on the island and decided to eliminate her because she was no longer helpful. However, Pythagorus refused to allow the CP0 to enter the island.

Meanwhile, in Kamabakka Queendom, Kuma began running despite his injuries. When he reached the sea, he used his Paw-Paw Fruit to vanish.

