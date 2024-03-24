One Piece episode 1098: CP0 reach Egghead as Vegapunk shares his dream and Kuma goes berserk

One Piece episode 1098, titled The Eccentric Dream of a Genius!, was released on Sunday, March 24, 2024. This episode focused on Vegapunk and his future ambitions, presenting him in a new light, following Dragon's disappointment with him, portraying him as an opportunist who had joined the World Government for cash. Moreover, the latest installment sets the stage for a rematch between Luffy and Lucci.

In the previous episode, the Straw Hats had learned from Vegapunk and Shaka how Vegapunk had visited Ohara after the island and its scholars were annihilated by a buster call. However, their books were salvaged and moved to Elbaph by Giants, ensuring that the Will of Ohara lives on.

One Piece episode 1098 reveals why Vegapunk is being targetted by the World Government

Vegapunk’s dream

The ancient robot as seen in One Piece episode 1098 (Image via Toei)

One Piece episode 1098 began at the scrap heap at Fabriophase, where Vegapunk revealed to Luffy and his group that the ancient robot, built 900 years ago, had launched an attack at Sacred Marijoa 200 years ago. It was around the time Fish-Men gained rights and the Ryugu Kingdom joined the World Government.

The robot, however, did not cause any damage since it ran out of power. Thereafter, it was ordered to be destroyed by the World Government, but scientists, fascinated by the automata, did not obey. This robot inspired Vegapunk to build Vegaforce-01, but he could not replicate the robot's power source.

While Bonney was still unconscious, Vegapunk mentioned he had something for her. He also requested Luffy help him escape from Egghead. He said that he wished to create a world in which everyone had access to free energy, as energy resources are frequently the root cause of war.

Vegapunk had gotten closer to discovering the ancient robot's power source and the Void Century secrets while conducting his research. And now, because of this forbidden knowledge, he has become a target for the World Government.

Rob Lucci leads the CP0

Rob Lucci as seen in One Piece episode 1098 (Image via Toei)

Meanwhile, in One Piece episode 1098, the CP0 were confronted by the Sea Beasts, who are the gatekeepers of Egghead. At this point, a subordinate approached Lucci and reported that Bonney had been sighted on the island. Lucci disclosed that she managed to avoid capture several times, but because she was no longer useful to them, they would eliminate her.

The CP0 then asked Vegapunk for permission to port, as they intended to return the Seraphim S-Bear. This news caused Pythagorus to panic, and he quickly passed on the information to Shaka, Lilith, and Sanji's group. Shaka instructed Pythagorus to deny the CP0's request and prepare to intercept if they were disregarded.

Thus, in One Piece episode 1098, Pythagorus told the CP0 to leave the S-Bear and leave. Lucci, suspecting that Vegapunk might have discovered their scheme, questioned him about the mysterious disappearances of several Cipher Pol ships at Egghead. When the provocation did not yield any result, Lucci decided there was only one option left - to infiltrate the island and complete his mission.

Kuma disappears

Kuma as seen in One Piece episode 1098 (Image via Toei)

Meanwhile, in One Piece episode 1098, at Kamabakka Queendom, Kuma unexpectedly began to move despite his injuries. Then, not heeding to any of his Revolutionary Army comrades, he embarked on a journey, running, falling, rising, and continuing to run. Upon reaching the sea, he used his Paw-Paw Fruit and disappeared.

One Piece episode 1097 recap

Vegapunk and Dragon at Ohara as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei)

The previous episode showed how, twenty-two years ago, Vegapunk had visited the ruins of Ohara, and was relieved to find the books had survived. He encountered Giants from Elbaph retrieving the books from the water. Dragon, who was also present, explained the Giants' intention was to preserve the books. They were being led by Saul.

Dragon then criticized Vegapunk for joining the World Government, but Vegapunk defended his choice, citing that he needed funds to continue his research. Dragon, upset by Ohara's destruction, decided to form an army. So, he teamed up with Ivankov and Kuma to create the Revolutionary Army.

In the present, Vegapunk revealed to Luffy's group that he was a Brain-Brain Fruit user, and, as a result, had a massive brain, which he stored in Punk Records. His satellites uploaded their knowledge and experiences to Punk Records daily, which he could then access. He suggested that, theoretically, anyone could access his brain, making it a vast knowledge repository.

Bonney, who was upset with Vegapunk's indifference towards innocent lives, confronted him with a beam saber. However, it being a faulty invention, attracted a swarm of bugs, and Bonney ended up fainting.

Vegapunk then learned about Momonosuke's Devil Fruit and realized it was one of his failed creations. Luffy then inquired about the giant robot, which Vegapunk claimed had been made before his time and had attacked Sacred Marijoa around 200 years ago.

The episode ended with CP0, led by Lucci, approaching Egghead to eliminate Vegapunk.

