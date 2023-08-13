One Piece: The complete list of every known member of the Revolutionary Army

The Revolutionary Army, led by Monkey D. Dragon, is a formidable military organization within the One Piece universe. It is the sole opposition to the World Government, with its true intentions beyond toppling them shrouded in mystery.
The group seeks to liberate the world from the grip of the World Government and its oppressive regime. It has assisted numerous nations in their quest to overthrow their dictatorial leaders, establishing itself as the foremost challenge to the authority of the World Government.
One Piece: All revealed members of the Revolutionary Army
1) Monkey D. Dragon - Supreme Commander
Monkey D. Dragon, the founder and leader of the Revolutionary Army, holds a significant role in One Piece. Born as the son of renowned marine vice admiral Monkey D. Garp and father to our series protagonist Monkey D. Luffy, he is committed to dismantling the corrupt nobility system upheld by the World Government. His unwavering determination aims to eradicate all Celestial Dragons, paving the way for a liberated world free from their oppressive rule.
2) Sabo - Chief of Staff
Sabo, an esteemed individual within the Revolutionary Army, holds the significant chief of staff role. This places him as the organization's "No. 2," positioned directly beneath Monkey D. Dragon himself. As Dragon's trusted is right-hand and also Monkey D. Luffy's elder brother, Sabo plays a pivotal part in shaping and executing the operations and strategies of the army.
3) Emporio Ivankov - Commander of the G Army
Emporio Ivankov holds a prominent position within the Revolutionary Army, an influential group in the expansive One Piece universe. As one of its commanding officers and founding members, Ivankov plays a crucial role in their endeavors. In addition to this significant role, he is also revered as the Queen of the Kamabakka Kingdom—a haven where Okamas find solace and serves as a temporary stronghold for the Revolutionary Army. Ivankov fervently advocates for personal authenticity and cherishes individuality with unwavering passion.
4) Karasu - Commander of North Army
Karasu, the commander of the North Army in the Revolutionary Army, holds a higher rank than the regular members. In the Post-War Arc of the One Piece anime and manga series, Karasu is a recurring character with notable appearances. During his encounter with the Peachbeard Pirates, he skillfully utilized his Susu Susu no Mi Devil Fruit to seize all their weapons. Despite his prominence, there remains limited knowledge regarding Karasu's specific abilities.
5) Bello Betty - Commander of the East Army
Belo Betty holds a prominent position as a member of the Revolutionary Army, explicitly serving as the commander of the East Army. Her unique ability stems from consuming the Kobu-Kobu no Mi, a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit that provides her with the power to rally and bolster the morale of her comrades. This extraordinary skill enables her to inspire and empower countless individuals to fight passionately for their shared cause by enhancing both strength and determination within her allies while simultaneously neutralizing adversaries; Betty assumes an indispensable role in shaping and executing effective strategies for the Revolutionary Army.
6) Morley - Commander of the West Army
Morley, a prominent figure within the Revolutionary Army, holds the position of West Army Commander. As an extraordinary individual with both giant heritage and Newkama status, Morley's importance cannot be overstated. Previously incarcerated at Impel Down, she astoundingly managed to escape using her devil fruit abilities. Known as Oshi Oshi no Mi, her powers grant her control over the ground beneath her feet, enabling manipulation akin to shaping clay. In addition to her formidable mastery over terrain, Morley possesses unparalleled physical strength among all members of the Revolutionary Army. Notably influential, she orchestrated the freedom of numerous prisoners who subsequently pledged their allegiance to this noble cause.
7) Lindbergh - Commander of the South Army
Lindbergh, also known as Lind, holds a significant role in the Revolutionary Army as one of its commanders. Specifically, he leads the South Army division. Lindbergh is unique in the One Piece universe because he lacks a devil fruit ability like {most characters do. Instead, he relies on his cat mink attributes and incorporates scientific knowledge into his fighting style to enhance his power. During an essential event at Marie Geoise, Lindbergh supervised the emancipation of enslaved individuals by utilizing saber beams to break their chains.
8) Inazuma - Deputy Commander of the G Army
In the Revolutionary Army, Inazuma holds a significant position as a member. Operating under Emporio Ivankov's leadership, Inazuma showcases loyalty and dedication to the cause. Originally hailing from South Blue, Inazuma possesses the ability to transform body parts into scissors using the Choki Choki no Mi Devil Fruit, which falls under the Paramecia type. As the deputy commander of the G Army, Inazuma plays a vital role in supporting Emporio Ivankov and their mission to challenge World Government authority. The organization highly values Inazuma's commitment and contribution.
9) Jiron - Deputy Commander of the North Army
Jiron serves as the deputy commander of the North Army within the Revolutionary Army, assisting Karasu in their efforts. Being a deputy commander grants Jiron some level of authority over lower-ranked revolutionaries, particularly those associated with the North Army. His command is second only to his direct superior, Karasu. Interestingly, Jiron possesses an unusual ability to consume objects that are typically considered inedible without experiencing any negative consequences. Whether this ability is linked to a Devil Fruit power remains unclear.
10) Ahiru - Deputy Commander of the East Army
Ahiru, a member of the Revolutionary Army, fulfills the role of Belo Betty's assistant. Dedicated to challenging the oppressive rule of the World Government, Ahiru serves as an officer in this resistance force. While her abilities and background remain largely unknown, it is worth noting that she possesses a mechanical left arm. This suggests the possibility of a prosthetic limb or even cyborg enhancements. Within the Revolutionary Army, Ahiru's primary responsibility lies in supporting and assisting Commander Belo Betty, who leads the East Army division.
11) Ushiano - Deputy Commander of the West Army
Ushiano, a cattle Mink, holds the esteemed positions of deputy commander of the West Army in the Revolutionary Army and assistant to Morley. Being a dedicated member of the Revolutionary Army, Ushiano fearlessly challenges the World Government, leveraging his officer status. Additionally, as an extraordinary mink, Ushiano possesses the ability to wield Electro and transform into a formidable Sulong form during nights illuminated by a full moon.
12) Gambo - Deputy Commander of the South Army
Gambo serves as the deputy commander of the South Army within the Revolutionary Army and assists Lindbergh in carrying out their responsibilities. As a deputy commander, Gambo possesses a level of authority over lower-ranking revolutionaries, particularly those affiliated with the South Army. His position places him second in command under Lindbergh, his direct superior.
13) Bartholomew Kuma
While the exact extent of Bartholomew Kuma's role in the Revolutionary Army remains mysterious, it is evident that he holds a crucial position within the organization. Once a feared pirate, Kuma now serves as a formidable asset known as a "Pacifista" – a human weapon created by scientist Vegapunk. Displaying immense power and loyalty, Kuma has repeatedly come to the aid of the Straw Hats and played a vital role in safeguarding their ship, Thousand Sunny, during the time skip.
14) Koala
Koala, a character in the One Piece universe, is an active member of the Revolutionary Army. Her origin story reveals that she was once a slave who gained freedom when Fisher Tiger unleashed chaos upon Mary Geoise. Following Fisher Tiger's demise, Koala joined the Revolutionaries as an assistant fishman karate instructor, serving under Sabo. Committed and unwavering, Koala stands firmly with the Revolutionary Army's cause to liberate the world from the oppressive grip of the World Government.
15) Hack
Hack is a dedicated member of the Revolutionary Army who possesses remarkable abilities as a Fishman. With his water control and underwater breathing skills, he stands out among other revolutionaries who rely on devil fruits. Hack's exceptional fighting abilities allow him to hold his ground against formidable opponents, earning him a well-deserved spot among the top 10 most vital members in the Revolutionary Army.
16) Terry Gilteo
Terry Gilteo serves as an intelligence controller in the Revolutionary Army, overseeing information and communication management. His exceptional skill in gathering and analyzing intelligence plays a vital role in strategizing attacks against the World Government and other adversaries. By leveraging available data, Terry showcases his strategic prowess, enabling him to make well-informed decisions for the cause.
17) Bunny Joe
Bunny Joe, a member of the Revolutionary Army, assumes the role of leader in the group responsible for rescuing the enslaved people of Tequila Wolf alongside Nico Robin. While limited information exists regarding Bunny Joe's abilities and position within the Revolutionary Army, his pivotal involvement in liberating the oppressed suggests formidable combat skills and invaluable contributions to their cause.
18) Moda
During his undercover mission, Ace encountered Moda, a dairy farmer from the Lulusia Kingdom. After her homeland was devastated, Moda joined the Revolutionary Army to seek justice. Despite lacking combat experience, Moda discovered her latent abilities when she consumed Betty's Kobu Kobu no Mi fruit. With just one strike of a simple stick, she successfully defeated Peachbeard, a notorious pirate captain with a bounty of 52,000,000 Belis.
19) Raise Max
Raise Max, an enigmatic character in the One Piece universe holds a unique position as a non-canon member of the Revolutionary Army. Introduced in the One Piece Film: Gold, this individual is renowned within the ranks as the "Legendary Gambler." Despite such recognition, details regarding Raise Max's role, abilities, and contributions to the group remain scarce. It is crucial to acknowledge that as a non-canon creation, Raise Max's existence and involvement do not align with the official One Piece storyline.
20) Eliza
Eliza, a rookie spy, embarks on a mission to join Dragon's army. She is tasked with infiltrating the {Marines and locating Wombat, so she appears in One Piece Odyssey.
As the list continues to expand, the group's influence extends further into global affairs. They passionately advocate for freedom and equality, with their diverse and formidable members contributing unique strengths. This makes them a powerful force in opposition to the oppressive World Government.
