10 best anime to watch if you like One Piece

One Piece is one of the most popular and longest-running anime series ever. Centered around the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore the vast ocean in search of the legendary treasure known as "One Piece" to become the next Pirate King. One Piece features epic storytelling, incredible fights, quirky characters, humor, and heart.

One Piece has captivated viewers for over 20 years with its exciting adventures, wide cast of characters, intriguing mysteries, and emotional storylines. If you're a fan looking for more anime series that capture the magic of One Piece, here are 10 of the best anime like One Piece that you won't want to miss out on!

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 10 anime adventures for One Piece enthusiasts

1. Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail (Image via A-1 Pictures and Satelight)

Much like the Straw Hat crew, Fairy Tail focuses on a rowdy guild of wizards and their wild adventures, taking on jobs and fighting dark forces. Led by the hot-headed fire mage Natsu Dragneel, Fairy Tail features many quirky wizard characters, cool magical fights, and an emphasis on friendship and teamwork.

With hundreds of episodes to binge, Fairy Tail should be your next anime destination if you want a thrilling magical adventure with tons of spirits and lively characters like those found in One Piece. The bonds between guild members echo the unbreakable bonds between Luffy’s crew.

2. Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

This popular shonen adventure anime follows the journey of young Gon Freecss as he strives to become a professional Hunter while searching for his father. Alongside friends like the talented assassin Killua, Gon encounters challenges, villains, and mysteries that need solving across the world of Hunter x Hunter.

Much like Luffy, Gon has unwavering determination and defies the odds with his innovative battle strategies. The world-building and power system surrounding Nen's abilities also leads to some incredible fights. If you're seeking more action, adventure, and well-developed training arcs similar to those in One Piece, Hunter x Hunter offers a compelling journey worth exploring.

3. Soul Eater

Soul Eater (Image via Bones)

This fantasy action anime revolves around students at Death Weapon Meister Academy learning to battle demons with their humanoid weapon partners who can transform into guns, scythes etc.

Lead duo Maka and Soul Eater must work together to defeat 99 evil beings and one witch to power up Soul into the ultimate Death Scythe weapon. Along with great character dynamics and cool weapon powers, Soul Eater features adventure across strange worlds infested with sinister monsters.

Like sailing across the Grand Line’s islands, each location brings interesting new threats and foes to overcome through teamwork. Fans of camaraderie and diverse fighting styles, similar to those seen in One Piece with the Straw Hats, may find the dynamics between the characters in Soul Eater appealing.

4. Black Clover

Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Asta was born without any magical powers in this world of magic but made up for it with intense physical training and a never-give-up attitude. His loud personality leads him to rival and befriend gifted nobleman Yuno as they endeavor to become the Wizard King through joining the Clover Kingdom’s magical order of knights.

Black Clover powerfully captures One Piece’s spirit of adventure, friendship, and ambition. Despite his seeming underdog status, Asta's drive mirrors Luffy’s unwavering journey to overcome all odds and become King of the Pirates. Their incredible journeys collide with tons of mages, mythical beasts, rogue armies, and mysterious orders as the secrets of their world unfold.

5. Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Before creating the iconic Hunter x Hunter, Yoshihiro Togashi made this beloved supernatural action series. It focuses on teenage punk Yusuke Urameshi, who dies while saving someone, earning a chance to return as a Spirit World detective investigating demonic activity in the human world.

With cool spirit powers fueling intense fights and an interesting ensemble cast, Yusuke goes on thrilling adventures akin to Luffy’s unpredictable voyages across the One Piece world. Supporting characters like swordsman Hiei and cunning Kurama also have great dynamics, complementing Yusuke’s personable brashness during life-or-death missions.

6. D.Gray-man

D.Gray-man (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Set in an alternate 19th century, D.Gray-man features a war between the Clan of Noah and the Black Order’s Exorcists wielding divine weapons called Innocence. Young outcast Allen Walker joins the Order on covert operations worldwide, uncovering Akuma weapons created by Noah that could spell doom for humanity.

Echoing the New World Saga’s thriller elements, Allen’s journey gets more intriguing as he uncovers conspiracies threatening the soul of humanity itself. With cool powers and memorable characters, D.Gray-man captures One Piece’s mix of history, adventure, and relationships very entertainingly amid global stakes.

7. Naruto

Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This iconic ninja saga features 12-year-old prankster Naruto Uzumaki striving to become a Hokage and gain recognition in his village. Through dangerous missions and training arcs, Naruto masters special techniques while uncovering various foes and mysteries surrounding his world of tailed beasts and secret ninja clans.

While more grounded than One Piece’s pirate antics, Naruto echoes Luffy’s desire to overcome prejudice and lead his village by gaining strength and wisdom. Gorgeous locales, mythic lore, and great character bonds are highlighted amid large-scale ninja clashes. Naruto balances personal stakes with great world-building for an emotionally stirring adventure across 700+ episodes.

8. Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

This genre-defining battle anime features Goku learning martial arts from Master Roshi before gathering the wish-granting Dragon Balls with newfound friends. Seeking greater power, Goku and Krillin train under rival monk schools and fight desert bandits and the terrorist Red Ribbon Army across iconic tournaments like Tenkaichi Budokai as threats escalate.

From the original Dragon Ball to Dragon Ball Z and even Dragon Ball Super decades later, Goku’s ever-continuing quest for the next strong opponent mirrors Luffy’s drive to battle stronger pirates across increasingly menacing Paradise, the New World, and beyond. Their journey features amazing locales stuffed with legend and adventure.

9. Rurouni Kenshin

Rurouni Kenshin (Image via Studio Gallop, Studio Deen)

This historical fiction series is set in Japan’s Meiji era, where skilled assassin Kenshin Himura becomes a wandering swordsman upholding pacifism. However, figures from his past put Kenshin's duty to the test, including dangerous rivals like the iconic Hitokiri Battōsai, seeking to establish a new world order through bloodshed.

Evoking One Piece's blend of swashbuckling action with emotional weight, Rurouni Kenshin’s sword-clashing samurai saga features meaningful bonds and philosophies between characters on opposing sides.

Be it Sanji’s honor code among pirates or tragic figures like Robin, this classic anime echoes many resonant themes of seeking justice and peace on the high seas amid difficult revelations.

10. Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

When teenagers Rin and Yukio Okumura discover their demonic ancestry, Rin chooses to become an Exorcist battling supernatural forces threatening humanity. At the same time, outcast Yukio gets fast-tracked into an elite Exorcist Academy. However, sinister forces seek to tempt Rin into embracing his demonic powers instead.

This urban fantasy hits several beats, echoing One Piece’s themes like finding one’s destiny, leveraging inner gifts responsibly, and fighting corruption. Rin makes for a scrappy underdog hero, much like Luffy. The mysterious demonic hierarchy and Kill la Kill-style academy shenanigans should royally entrance any fan seeking more action and intrigue.

Conclusion

For any One Piece fan hankering for stimulating locales brimming with adventure, cool powers, and captivating lore, the anime on this list delivers thrilling journeys in spades.

Whether you want magical guild members teaming up for jobs like in Fairy Tail, martial artists striving for glory in tournaments like in Dragon Ball, or sword-wielding samurai confronting their past like in Rurouni Kenshin, these series hit the high notes.

Explore the strategic depths and camaraderie of Hunter x Hunter, or delve into Blue Exorcist's supernatural conflicts and the tug of destiny versus family. Each series promises a unique blend of excitement, emotion, and epic storytelling that mirrors the cherished saga of Luffy and his crew.

Explore these anime recommendations in your logbook for a diverse range of adventures and storytelling styles, allowing you to immerse yourself in new worlds after experiencing the adventures of the Straw Hats in One Piece.