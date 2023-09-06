Is the D.Gray-man manga still going? Status of the series, explored

The D.Gray-man manga, after so many years, is still a standout in the vast field of manga creativity, engaging countless readers worldwide with its captivating story. The manga, created by Katsura Hoshino and debuted in 2004, transports its audience to the 19th century to tell the tale of Allen Walker.

As the manga moves along, more and more information about the exorcist group known as the Black Order that defends humanity from the Noah Family is revealed.

However, because the manga has been in the works for so long and there have been many hiatuses between publications, many people have been wondering if the manga is still going or not. To this end, it can be said that the manga is still running and is published quarterly.

D.Gray-man manga is not going to end soon

The D.Gray-man manga is still being written and is currently in chapter 248, with chapter 249 to be published in the October issue of Jump SQ Rise 2023. However, there are some who are curious as to whether or not the manga series is coming to an end. Additionally, because the manga has been going strong for nearly 19 years, many have frequently wondered when it will come to an end.

However, it can be stated that the manga has not yet concluded and that it is still going strong. In the summer of 2021, Jump SQ Rise Spring revealed that the manga's central point would be revealed in the upcoming Jump SQ Rise Summer 2021 issue. Considering this, the manga is still only halfway finished.

In addition, there are still a lot of questions left unanswered in the manga. For example, aside from the evolving system, fans are still in the dark about Akuma, and not all innocence has yet been discovered. Furthermore, the current position of the Black Order is in no way comparable to that of the Earl. Thus, it can be stated that the manga is far from over.

Aside from that, the manga's chapters are collected in 28 volumes, for a total of 248 chapters. The newest chapter, 248, was published in July 2023, and chapter 249 will follow in October 2023. In addition, the manga is split up into a number of arcs, each of which is further divided into sub-arcs.

Where to read D.Gray-man manga?

As the D.Gray-man manga is still going strong and does not seem to end anytime soon, many want to read the manga. Fortunately, one could read the manga in a completely legal manner. Now, as the D.Gray-Man manga has also been published by several weekly magazines throughout its lengthy publishing history, the manga is available on several platforms.

Thus, fans of the D.Gray-man manga can read the chapters through Viz Media. Readers at Viz Media will be able to read the manga until volume 26.

Moreover, fans can purchase digital versions of the manga through Jump SQ Rise magazine's official website, as it is the current publisher of the manga. Additionally, customers can purchase the manga's individual volumes on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, RightStuf, and Books-a-Million.

In summation

As a result, while many people have been perplexed as to when the D.Gray-man manga's conclusion will occur, it can be inferred that, while the manga is not yet finished, it will be soon. However, the manga still has a long way to go before it is finished.

Aside from that, it can be said that the D.Gray-man manga series' distinctive world-building and the thrilling adventure and thriller it portrays have drawn viewers in. Moreover, several viewers also praised the manga series for the way the plot and characters developed over time.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

