Is Rurouni Kenshin historically accurate? Explained

Rurouni Kenshin is one of the best historical anime series about the Meiji period of Japanese history. This country underwent modernization, and Japan became prominent worldwide during this period. The series has even received a remake adaptation, which covers the shortcomings left during the old adaptation.

Rurouni Kenshin tells the tale of the skilled swordsman Himura Kenshin, inspired by a real samurai of the Edo period, Kawakami Gensai. Kenshin is known as a ruthless killer down the streets, and his name strikes terror among humans. But he abandoned this pathway of a killer and decided to live the rest of his life helping weak people.

Although this series is based on legitimate historical events, this work is still a 'work of fiction.' The story resembles the actual events, but some changes were made.

The accuracy of Rurouni Kenshin when compared to the actual events of Japanese history

Kenshin as seen in the anime (Image via Lidenfilms)

Rurouni Kenshin" is a historical anime series based on the real-life events of Kawakami Gensai, one of the most well-known samurai in Japanese history. The series tells the tale of Hitokiri Battousai, a skilled swordsman famous for his swift swordsmanship. Strangely, Battousai vanishes one day, but his name still strikes terror among people.

After almost a decade, Battousai returns, but he is no longer the person he used to be. He has changed his name to Kenshin Himura and has vowed to himself never to kill anyone and spend the rest of his helping weak people who cannot defend themselves. But as his enemies increase by the day, it is becoming hard for Kenshin to keep his vow.

Although Rurouni Kenshin is based on real-life events, it is a work of fiction, considering how many characters didn't develop like the personalities they were inspired by. But the story of this series is pretty much accurate from the historical perspective.

Kenshin Himura, the protagonist, diverts from being a killer to helping weak people and not killing anyone. Kawakami Gensai, the swordsman Kenshin is inspired by, is also diverted from the pathway of being an assassin, but he never protects the weak. He only vowed to never kill anyone for the rest of his life.

Shinomori Aoshi, one of the main antagonists inspired by the samurai Hijikata Toshizo, was portrayed as an evil person who aimed to execute Kenshin at any cost. But Hijikata never aimed to eliminate Kawakami, nor was he evil. He was just a dutiful swordsman who was professional in his line of work.

Like this, some other characters don't follow the personalities they were inspired by, like Saito Hajime (based on a samurai of the same name) and Seta Shojiro (based on a samurai named Okita Soji).

Is the Rurouni Kenshin remake historically accurate?

Final thoughts

Besides the character alterations, the adaptation cannot be considered 'accurate' due to its modern touch. This includes showing modern swordplay in the anime, the characters' clothing, hairstyles, and many other things.

But this anime series promotes the samurai history of Japan, which has urged many people to go out of their way and learn more about how the samurai lived during the old period, hence promoting Japanese culture.