10 best samurai anime that you should watch

Samurai anime series featuring sword-wielding warriors and epic battles are some of the most popular and iconic anime series. If you enjoy historical fiction, action, and adventure, samurai anime offers an immersive escape into feudal Japan that captivates the imagination. The blend of dramatic storytelling, complex characters, and intricately choreographed fight scenes brings the samurai genre to life in breathtaking animation.

There is a wide range of excellent samurai anime to choose from across various time periods, tones, and styles. Each series offers a unique perspective on the lives and battles of these legendary warriors, engaging viewers with a mix of intense swordplay, drama, and sometimes a touch of humor. Here are 10 of the best samurai anime series that you should definitely watch for their top-tier action, animation, and entertainment value.

The way of the warrior: the 10 must-watch samurai anime series

1. Rurouni Kenshin

Rurouni Kenshin (Image via Studio Deen)

Rurouni Kenshin is a classic samurai anime that follows the story of Himura Kenshin, a wandering swordsman with a mysterious past. Set in Japan's Meiji restoration period, Kenshin seeks to atone for the murders he committed as a hitokiri or assassin during the Bakumatsu war. With his sakabatō sword, which has a reversed blade, he vows never to kill again.

When he arrives in Tokyo, he becomes entangled with the Kamiya dojo and new foes from his past. With its blend of serious drama and comedy, Rurouni Kenshin is an engrossing samurai anime. The fights showcase fluid animation and an inventive blend of swordplay and hand-to-hand martial arts. Kenshin is a complex and likable protagonist as he tries to uphold his pacifist vows in the face of violence.

2. Samurai Champloo

Samurai Champloo (Image via Manglobe)

Mixing samurai action with hip-hop aesthetics, Samurai Champloo is a stylish, anachronistic take on the samurai genre. Mugen is a rough-mannered vagabond warrior, while Jin is a composed and traditional ronin. After a chance meeting, they join Fuu, a quirky waitress, on her quest to find the "samurai who smells of sunflowers."

With its eclectic blend of Edo period Japan and modern stylistic flourishes, Samurai Champloo brings a fresh vitality to samurai anime. The fight choreography features unconventional mixes of swordplay and breakdancing. This series has phenomenal music as well, combining lo-fi hip-hop and jazz instrumentals.

3. Hell's Paradise

Hell's paradise (Image via MAPPA)

Hell's Paradise offers a gritty samurai tale set in Japan's Edo period, following disgraced ninja Gabimaru on a quest for immortality to save his beloved wife. He must hunt down the elixir of life while battling deadly assassins and yokai spirits. With dark supernatural elements and action, Hell's Paradise puts a grim spin on samurai stories.

The anime features kinetic fight sequences as Gabimaru unleashes his inventive ninja techniques against lethal foes. The feudal Japan setting filled with assassins, yokai, and other menacing threats provides an engrossing, perilous backdrop. Gabimaru's quest to redeem himself by saving his wife leads him on a harrowing journey that balances action with introspective themes.

4. Dororo

Dororo (Image via Tezuka Productions)

In war-torn feudal Japan, a young lord named Hyakkimaru is born malformed, his body sacrificed by his father to demons to gain power. Left for dead, he survives with prosthetics crafted by a doctor who raises him. When he learns the truth about his past from the doctor, Hyakkimaru sets out on a quest to slay the demons and reclaim his stolen body parts. On his journey, he meets a scrappy young thief named Dororo.

With its supernatural elements and dark, gory violence, Dororo puts a twist on samurai anime. Hyakkimaru's use of his artificial limbs in innovative ways during his battles creates some of the most unique, intense sword fights in the genre. It also balances its grim themes with humor and warmth.

5. Basilisk

Basilisk (Image via Gonzo)

Set during Japan's tumultuous Sengoku era, Basilisk follows battling ninja clans who are tools in the war between political factions. Based on the classic novel The Kouga Ninja Scrolls, it focuses on the forbidden romance between Kouga Danjo of the Kouga clan and Ogen of the rival Iga clan.

Basilisk brings political intrigue and tragic romance to the samurai genre through the lens of ninja rivalries. The ninja abilities lend themselves to inventive fights and powers. With supernaturally enhanced ninjas pitted against one another, it builds to an emotionally charged climax between the star-crossed lovers.

6. Gintama

Gintama (Image via Sunrise)

For a more comedic take on samurai anime, Gintama is a hilarious long-running series. Set in an alternate late Edo period where aliens have invaded and banned swords, it follows Gintoki Sakata, a broke ex-rebel samurai who takes odd jobs with his friends. Running gags and parodies permeate the science fiction-tinged historical setting.

With its eccentric cast of characters and absurd situations, Gintama will keep you laughing. While mostly episodic comedy and hijinks ensue, the action periodically ramps up for more serious samurai battles. Gintoki's "Lake Toya" sword style during fight scenes is always a treat.

7. Afro Samurai

Afro Samurai (Image via Gonzo)

In a unique samurai manga turned anime, Afro Samurai follows the No. 2 ranked Afro, a Black ronin, on his quest for revenge against Justice, the gun-wielding man who killed his father and donned the No. 1 headband. It's a futuristic, stylized take on samurai bushido complete with hip-hop influences.

Afro Samurai marries modern style with samurai traditions and lore for a distinctive feel. The stylish animation provides bone-crunching, bloody combat set to beats by the RZA. With its short run, it's easy to take in all the katana-slashing, gun-shooting action that makes this series intense and unforgettable.

8. Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Breakout shonen hit Demon Slayer blends supernatural adventure with samurai action. After his family is slaughtered by demons and his sister turned into one, young Tanjiro Kamado joins the Demon Slayer Corps to find a cure and avenge his family. He learns breath control techniques to empower his sword skills.

With its mix of colorful characters, menacing villains, and balanced comedy and drama, Demon Slayer is a modern samurai anime classic. The Demon Slayer Corps uniforms and sword styles have a traditional samurai appeal. Tanjiro's demanding yet kind-hearted nature makes him very likable as a determined protagonist fighting for his loved ones.

9. Blade of the Immortal

Blade of the Immortal (Image via Production I.G)

Blade of the Immortal follows Manji, an immortal swordsman who was cursed by an 800-year-old nun. While jaded from his eternal life, he decides to use his skills for good by protecting Rin Asano in her revenge quest against those who killed her parents.

Brutal, bloody fights dominate this samurai anime adaptation. The immortal curse of Manji leads to innovative swordplay as he survives gruesome wounds that would kill a normal human. Rin's development from an innocent girl to a a tough warrior also adds complexity and heart to the grim story. The relationship between Rin and Manji is an unexpected bright spot in the bleak tale.

10. Samurai 7

Samurai 7 (Image via Gonzo)

Samurai 7 is a sci-fi remake of the classic Seven Samurai film featuring samurai mecha action and stylish animation. In a futuristic yet feudal Japan, small villages are routinely raided by bandits. Seeking help against the bandits, the farmers set out to hire samurai to defend them. The series follows masterless samurai Kambei, his ex-soldier ally Shichiroji, and other unique warriors as they heed the farmers' call for help.

This diverse group of swordsmen must band together, harnessing their unique talents to defend a village against brutal bandits. This anime brings iconic samurai elements into a sci-fi setting, with the seven samurai reimagined as battle mechs with various weapons and fighting styles. Blending traditional samurai drama with futuristic animation and technology, this series offers an innovative take that appeals to both longtime and new fans.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

In conclusion, from traditional period dramas to supernatural twists, modern remixes, and more, these 10 series showcase the diversity and appeal of samurai anime. Whether you enjoy historical fiction, compelling characters, stylistic animation, or heart-pounding swordplay, there's a samurai anime that will draw you into feudal Japan and leave you eager for more.

With so many top-tier titles to choose from, it's easy to find a samurai anime that matches your tastes. So draw your katana and dive in to experience these epic samurai stories.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.