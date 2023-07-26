Where to start Hell's Paradise - Jigokuraku manga after the anime? Explained

Hell's Paradise recently ended the first season of its anime adaptation, produced by MAPPA Studios. A lot of people have been impressed by Gabimaru's journey to the Shinsenkyo, and they now want to know a lot more about what happens afterward.

This brings up the fairly common question of where to start reading the Hell's Paradise manga after the first season of the anime. This is going to be addressed while explaining how the story moves forward after the events of the first season.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Hell's Paradise series.

The Hell's Paradise manga can be read from the third arc after the first season

The first season of the anime and how much it covered

Gabimaru in the first season of Hell's Paradise (Image via MAPPA).

Gabimaru the Hollow, one of the most vicious assassins in the story's world, was captured during one assassination mission. Now in the Ryukyu Kingdom, he is on death row and poised to die, much to his sadness, as he won't be with his wife anymore. This becomes one of the key plot points in the story moving forward.

However, Gabimaru is given a choice: if he manages to find and retrieve a magical elixir that his captors have been seeking for a long time, they are going to let him go. The difficult part is that the elixir is apparently in a kingdom known as Shinsenkyo, which has so far seen five failed expeditions, with those being sent on the mission dying in the process. Now, it is up to Gabimaru to succeed and survive for another chance at life.

The first season of the Hell's Paradise anime covers the first two arcs, which are the Island Arc and the Lord Tensen Arc. The arcs run from chapters 1 to 59, with the next arc, the Hōrai Arc, taking place right after that one. Therefore, chapter 60 is where people can begin after watching the first season of the anime.

The story moving forward and the reception of the anime

Hell's Paradise, the reception of the anime and its story moving forward (Image via MAPPA).

There are only two more arcs in the manga to be adapted in the anime. The first one is the Horai Arc, where all the remaining convicts and Asaemons team up to defeat the Tensens. The final storyline is called the Depature Arc, which, as the name suggests, is about leaving the island.

The Hell's Paradise anime has been a divisive experience for a lot of people. While most viewers have praised the story and the concept behind it as well as the characterization, there have been a lot of complaints about the animation. A lot of fans have felt that MAPPA Studios didn't get their best people to animate this first season, which could have hurt the series' chances long term.

Be that as it may, it has already been confirmed that the anime is going to have a second season, which is good news for readers of the manga that may want the full story adapted. This could also be another chance to improve the series' animation and give it the treatment it deserves.

Final thoughts

Gabimaru and his wife (Image via MAPPA).

The Hell's Paradise manga ran from 2018 to 2021 and it became a cult favorite because of its action, characterization, and delivery with the stakes the series established. On that front, hopefully, the second season of the anime is going to do justice to these remaining storylines.

