Hell's Paradise season 2 confirmed with trailer

One of the biggest question marks surrounding the end of the Spring 2023 anime season was that if or not Hell’s Paradise season 2 would be coming following the first season. While the first installment has been incredibly popular throughout its broadcast time, fans were unsure of whether or not to expect a second season, given how little regarding it was discussed on social media.

While some were faithful enough to have always believed that Hell’s Paradise season 2 would be coming, others were skeptical due to this apparent lack of fan engagement. Conversely, critical reviews of the series consistently praised it, and further reinforced the idea that a second season would come.

As fans went into the final episode of the first season on Saturday, July 1, many had lost hope for Hell’s Paradise season 2, expecting its announcement to come prior to this finale. However, they were pleasantly surprised when a promotional video announcing that the series would be getting a second season came immediately after the episode’s conclusion.

Hell’s Paradise season 2 announced in preview showcasing series’ latest character, Yamada Asaemon Shugen

Hell’s Paradise season 2 announcement trailer begins by recapping some of the first season’s most significant events, eventually ending on a shot of Yamada Asaemon Shugen. In what appears to be a more contemporary lens, fans see protagonist Gabimaru the Hollow and deuteragonist Yamada Asaemon Sagiri sitting at the edge of a cave, looking out into the night.

Unfortunately, the trailer provides essentially no additional information on the upcoming second season beyond announcing its eventual arrival. That being said, it’s likely safe to assume that production has been underway for at least a few weeks considering how soon the announcement was made after the first season’s end.

Fans can likely expect the second season to arrive sometime in early 2024 at the absolute earliest. While this is purely speculative, a late 2024 premiere would give the production staff just under 18 months worth of time to work on the series. Again, assuming that production has been underway for at least a few weeks, this should be a good estimate of when to expect the second season.

The first season premiered on April 1, 2023, and was streamed on various streaming platforms internationally depending on specific region. These platforms included Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hikari TV. An English dub is being streamed on Crunchyroll as well.

The series centers on Gabimaru the Hollow, once known as the strongest ninja before leaving that life behind. He’s eventually captured and sentenced to death by the Shogunate. However, his superhuman levels of training have allowed him to unintentionally survive several varied execution attempts. This is when he meets Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, who presents him with an opportunity to free himself.

