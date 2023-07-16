Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, a dark fantasy manga series created by Yuji Kaku, has captured the hearts of manga readers worldwide with its unique blend of action, horror, and mystery. The story revolves around Gabimaru the Hollow, a former ninja from Iwagakure Village who is sentenced to death for his violent past but given a chance to redeem himself by finding the legendary Elixir of Life on a dangerous island inhabited by immortal beings. As Gabimaru embarks on this perilous quest, readers are taken on a thrilling journey filled with intense battles, shocking revelations, and thought-provoking themes.

The narrative structure of Hell's Paradise is divided into four primary arcs, each delving deeper into the chilling and dangerous world of the island and its inhabitants. In this article, we will explore all of Hell's Paradise's arcs chronologically, offering a detailed overview of the story's unfolding. From the first steps on the treacherous island to the harrowing confrontations with seemingly invincible foes, each arc provides a vital piece to the captivating puzzle that is Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku manga.

List of all Hell's Paradise arcs in chronological order

1) Island Arc (Chapters 1-16)

Island Arc (Image Via Yuji Kaku)

The Island Arc is the starting point of the Hell's Paradise story. This arc introduces us to Gabimaru the Hollow, a ninja from Iwagakure Village, sentenced to death due to his violent past. However, he is given a second chance at life if he can find the Elixir of Life on a dangerous island supposedly filled with immortal beings.

This arc sets the series' tone, delving into the dangerous and mysterious island's environment. Gabimaru begins his journey with other criminals and executioners, leading to encounters with horrific creatures and a series of lethal trials. This arc is where the readers get the first glance at the gripping world of Hell's Paradise and its richly-developed characters.

2) Lord Tensen Arc (Chapters 17-59)

Lord Tensen Arc (Image Via Yuji Kaku)

Following the Island Arc is the Lord Tensen Arc, where the stakes get higher. This arc dives into the deeper secrets of the island, introducing the main antagonists - the Lord Tensen. They are a group of seemingly immortal beings with immense power, who are the guardians of the Elixir of Life.

In this arc, Gabimaru and his companions are forced to confront these formidable foes. The arc explores the themes of survival and teamwork, with breathtaking combat sequences and a deeper look into the characters' backgrounds and motivations. The Lord Tensen Arc emphasizes the intensity and complexity of the challenges that Gabimaru must overcome.

3) Hōrai Arc (Chapters 60-110)

Hōrai Arc (Image Via Yuji Kaku)

The manga series further ramps up the tension and drama with the Hōrai Arc. This arc focuses on the exploration of Hōrai, the central region of the island and home to Lord Tensen. The protagonists dig deeper into the island's mysteries, unveiling dark secrets about the Elixir of Life and the island's inhabitants.

The Hōrai Arc is filled with epic battles, betrayals, and surprising revelations, testing the limits of the characters as they inch closer to their objective. Gabimaru's growth as a character is particularly highlighted, as he continues to confront his past and grapple with his hopes for the future.

4) Departure Arc (Chapters 111-127)

Departure Arc (Image Via Yuji Kaku)

The final stage of the series, the Departure Arc, marks the conclusion of the intense journey. Following the tense events of the Hōrai Arc, the survivors prepare for their return, carrying with them the heavy burdens of their experiences.

This arc focuses on the resolution of the plotlines, the aftermath of battles, and the characters' ultimate fates. It's a culmination of the trials, tribulations, and transformations that the characters have undergone throughout their journey.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku delivers a compelling narrative enriched with complex characters, a unique premise, and high-stakes drama. The chronological progression of the arcs - the Island Arc, the Lord Tensen Arc, the Hōrai Arc, and the Departure Arc - provides a comprehensive roadmap to the series' dark and thrilling saga.

Each arc serves as a stepping stone, leading towards the ultimate goal, the pursuit of the Elixir of Life. As the characters venture deeper into the island's heart, they not only encounter external threats but also confront their inner demons, making Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku a captivating journey from start to finish.

