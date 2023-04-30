10 Anime to watch if you like Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku

The anime series Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku is an adaptation of the manga with the same title, created by the mangaka Yuji Kaku. The story follows the journey of Gabimaru, a skilled ninja who is accompanied by a group of criminals, each with their own executioner. The group is sent on a dangerous mission to retrieve the legendary elixir of immortality in hopes of earning a pardon for their past crimes.

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku has been receiving positive feedback from viewers, with MAPPA being praised for the effort put into crafting such a visually stunning adaptation.

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku includes captivating storylines with action, adventure, and fantasy to showcase a dark and violent world. As fans of the series wait for new episodes to air, they can watch the series listed below, which share similarities with Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, Demon Slayer, and eight other anime for Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku fans

1) Basilisk

Gennosuke (Image via Gonza)

Basilisk, a 2006 anime series, is an adaptation of Masaki Segawa's manga of the same name. The story centers around two ninja clans, Iga of Tsubagakure and Kouga of Manjidani, who fight to determine the next shogun. Amidst all this, Oboro of the Iga clan and Gennosuke of the Kouga clan, who are deeply in love, find themselves pitted against each other.

2) Darker than Black

Hei (Image via Studio Bones)

In Studio Bone's Darker than Black, a spatial anomaly known as Hell's Gate has materialized in Tokyo, bringing with it a group of people with superhuman powers called Contractors. These individuals function as covert assassins and spies for their respective employers. Hei, an elite Contractor, also works for the syndicate while searching for his sister. Mao, a Contractor imprisoned in a cat, and Yin assist him in his mission.

3) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Elric Brothers (Image via )

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a timeless anime that should be on everybody's watchlist. It features the Elric brothers, who went against the laws of alchemy in a desperate attempt to bring their mother back to life, resulting in Ed losing some of his limbs and Al's soul becoming bound to a suit of armor. The story then follows the brothers as they search for the Philosopher's Stone to restore their bodies.

4) Deadman Wonderland

Ganta (Image via Manglobe)

Deadman Wonderland is an anime series that follows the story of Ganta Igarashi, a young boy who becomes the sole survivor of a classroom massacre. Framed for the crime and sentenced to death, Ganta is sent to Deadman Wonderland, a twisted prison where inmates perform dangerous acts for the amusement of the public. Ganta must fight to survive and clear his name.

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku fans wanting to binge another series featuring the protagonist stuck in a deadly environment should give this series a shot.

5) Akame ga Kill!

Tatsumi (Image via White Fox C-Station)

Akame ga Kill! is a popular Japanese anime series that is based on the manga created by Takahiro and illustrated by Tetsuya Tashiro. The plot centers around Tatsumi, a youthful villager who embarks on a quest to raise money for his home. While in the capital, he encounters a group of notorious assassins called Night Raid. Eventually, Tatsumi joins them as they strive to overthrow the corrupt Empire and restore justice to the land.

6) Demon Slayer

Tanjiro (Image via Ufotable)

The anime series Demon Slayer, based on Koyoharu Gotouge's manga, takes place in Japan's Taisho era, where a war between the Demon Slayer Corps and demons has been raging for centuries. Tanjiro Kamado, the protagonist, seeks to become a Demon Slayer after his family is killed and his younger sister, Nezuko, is turned into a demon. Currently, in the ongoing third season, Tanjiro journeys to a swordsmith village in search of a replacement sword.

7) Chainsaw Man

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man is one of MAPPA's finest modern anime productions. Based on Fujimoto Tatsuki's manga, the anime follows Denji, who hunts demons with the help of Pochita to return his debt to the Yakuza. That is, until the Yakuza betrayed and murdered him. He was reborn as a Devil-Human hybrid thanks to Pochita, and Makima recruited him into the Public Safety Devil Hunters.

8) Blue Exorcist

Rin (Image via Aniplex)

In the dark fantasy anime series Blue Exorcist, based on the manga series by Kazue Kato, the protagonist Rin Okumura resides in Assiah, the world of humans. Despite knowing that he is the son of Satan, the ruler of Gehenna, who desires for him to return to their world, Rin embarks on a journey to exorcize as many demons as possible.

For fans of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, dark fantasy and supernatural themes, Blue Exorcist may be a series worth checking out.

9) Berserk

Guts (Image via OLM, Inc.)

For those interested in a medieval fantasy with a dark tone and a protagonist who hunts demons, the 1997 adaptation of Berserk should definitely be on the watchlist. This anime series includes parts of the initial Black Swordsman arc from Kentaro Miura's manga as well as the complete Golden Age arc. It tells the story of Guts, a solitary mercenary warrior who joins the Band of the Hawk, a mercenary group led by Griffith, but things go awry.

10) Mononoke

The Medicine Seller (Image via Toei Animation)

For fans of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku looking for an offbeat anime series, Mononoke, produced by Toei Animation, is worth checking out. The series is set in feudal Japan, where malevolent spirits known as mononoke terrorize the countryside. The main character, a mysterious man referred to as the Medicine Seller, travels through feudal Japan and confronts these evil spirits, engaging in combat until they are eliminated.

New episode of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku will air on Saturday

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku episode 6 is set to be released on Saturday, May 06, 2023, at 11 pm JST.

The anime premiered on April 1, 2023, to rave reviews. Season 1 of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku will reportedly have 13 episodes.

