Blade of the Immortal manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Regarded as one of the best works of fiction, the Blade of the Immortal manga has secured a special place in manga enthusiasts' hearts with its compelling narrative and powerful characters. Penned and illustrated by the author Hiroaki Samura, the manga features Manji, a samurai who was cursed to live an immortal life.

Notably, Blade of the Immortal manga not only reflects the author's brilliant vision but his artistic dexterity as well. In addition to the well-written characters, the manga features eye-popping illustrations. As such, the manga has garnered immense popularity worldwide.

Following its publication, many readers dived into Hiroaki's manga and heaped praise on it. As a result, several new manga readers have expressed their desire to read Blade of the Immortal from authentic sources.

Hiroaki's Blade of the Immortal manga focuses on the immortal samurai, Manji

Where to read

Hiroaki Samura's Blade of the Immortal manga has thoroughly impressed fans with its intricate narrative and memorable characters. Manga enthusiasts would be fascinated to learn that Hiroaki's manga series is readily available for purchase in both physical and digital versions on Amazon, Flipkart, Barnes & Noble, Comixology, Apple Books, and other places.

Apart from the above-mentioned digital stores, Blade of the Immortal manga can also be acquired from local retail bookstores. Since it's a popular manga, interested readers can easily buy them from various places. Notably, Hiroaki's manga was serialized in Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon magazine from 1993 to 2012.

A still from the anime (Image via Bee Train Studios)

The 207 individual chapters of Blade of the Immortal were collected in 30 Tankobon volumes. Later, a Kanzenban edition was released, containing 15 volumes. Later, the Dark Horse Comics publishing company secured the rights for the manga's English-language release.

Apart from releasing the manga's original volumes in English, Dark Horse Comics announced an omnibus edition. Following its success, the company further released a deluxe edition of the manga. The final deluxe volume of the Blade of the Immortal manga was released on October 18, 2023.

What to expect in Blade of the Immortal manga

Hiroaki Samura's manga, Blade of the Immortal, takes the readers to the mid-Tokugawa Shogunate period to tell the captivating tale of a Samurai named Manji. He is an infamous swordsman who earned the title of "Hundred Man Killer" for ending a hundred innocent lives.

However, there was one aspect about him that frightened people the most: He was immortal. Apparently, an 800-year-old nun named Yoabikuni placed bloodworms capable of healing wounds in his body, which resulted in him attaining the powers of immortality.

A still from the anime (Image via Bee Train Studios)

To atone for his crimes, Manji vows to eradicate one thousand evil men. The Yoabikuni agrees to his proposal and promises to undo the curse of immortality from him. Later, Manji meets a girl named Rin Asano, who requests him to kill her parents' killers.

The immortal swordsman eventually agrees to protect Asano for four years, and the duo sets off on a perilous journey of vengeance and redemption. The bloodied journey filled both Asano and Manji with an opportunity to discover their own identity.

Anime adaptation

A still from the anime (Image via Bee Studios/Liden Films)

Hiroaki Samura's Blade of the Immortal manga inspired a brilliant anime adaption in 2008. Under the production of Bee Train Studios, the anime was helmed by Koichi Mashimo. Later, Media Blasters licensed the series in North America and released it on September 29, 2009.

A second anime adaptation of Hiroaki's manga was announced in 2019. The renowned animation studio Liden Films breathed fresh life into the series. Notably, the series was directed by Hiroshi Hamasaki while Makoto Fukami handled the series composition.

