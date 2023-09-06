Is the Blade of the Immortal manga completed? Status of the series, explained

Hiroaki Samura's epic manga Blade of the Immortal, which he wrote and drew, is renowned for its compelling plot and exceptional artwork. Readers all across the world have been enthralled by its story, which follows a cursed samurai's journey for forgiveness.

Blade of the Immortal is a 30-volume tankobon series that ran in Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon magazine from June 1993 to December 2012. Set in Japan in the middle of the Tokugawa Shogunate, the manga chronicles the adventure of Manji, a warrior cursed with immortality who sets out on a quest to kill 1,000 bad individuals in an effort to get back his mortality.

The Blade of the Immortal tale has expanded beyond the confines of manga. It has been adapted into a number of other media, including a live-action movie, a novel, and an anime television series.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for all the anime and character fates mentioned therein.

Blade of the Immortal: Everything to know about the Epic Drama

On December 25, 2012, the manga series Blade of the Immortal reached its conclusion. Kodansha gathered 207 chapters in 30 tankobon volumes that were published between September 22, 1994, and February 22, 2013.

These pertain to the Dark Horse Comics' English-language publications. Four major arcs may be identified in Blade of the Immortal:

Introduction: Volume 1 (Blood of a Thousand) ~ Volume 5 (On Silent Wings, part 2)

Mugai-ryū: Volume 6 (Dark Shadows) ~ Volume 9 (The Gathering, part 2)

Aftermath / Last Blood: Volume 10 (Secrets) ~ Volume 14 (Last Blood)

Prison: Volume 14 (Last Blood) ~ Volume 20/21 (Demon Lair)

Winter War: Volume 22 (Footsteps) ~ Volume 30

The Blade of the Immortal manga is available for $ 4.99 per volume on the Kodansha and Dark Horse Comics website. A brief summary of the series and its characters is also available on the websites.

Those who want to have a tangible copy can purchase one from reputable merchants like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million. Depending on the website and the nation, the manga's cost will change.

Additionally, a follow-up volume, titled Blade of the Immortal - Bakumatsu Arc, was published in Monthly Afternoon on May 25, 2019, with help from Samura. It was written by Kenji Takigawa and drawn by Ry Suenobu. On October 23, 2019, Kodansha published the first tankobon volume. There have been eight volumes published as of April 21, 2023.

Blade of the Immortal: Plot of the series

Known as the "Hundred Man Killer," Manji is a notorious swordsman in medieval Japan who murdered one hundred innocent men. Even more dreadful than his sinister reputation, though, is the fact that he is immortal. This was done by the 800-year-old nun Yaobikuni, who implanted bloodworms in Manji's body that could treat practically any wound.

Manji decides to kill 1,000 bad people in order to atone for his misdeeds. Yaobikuni accepts his request and promises to lift his curse of immortality if he is successful. Soon after making this pledge, Manji encounters 16-year-old Rin Asano, who asks for his help in murdering the people who killed her parents.

Manji declines Rin's pleading request after some initial hesitation. Because of Rin's obvious weakness, Manji reconsiders and offers to guard her for four years. The two go off on a dangerous voyage of carnage, retribution, and atonement with their alliance in stone, each traveling for the fulfillment of their own personal goals.

