My Hero Academia chapter 404 brings back the debate of Bakugo overshadowing deku as a protagonist

With the release of alleged spoilers and raw scans for My Hero Academia chapter 404 earlier this week, fans got an early look at the concluding saga’s potential final battles. While All Might versus All For One had reached an apparent end, it seems that author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi has Katsuki Bakugo tap in for All Might in the coming release.

Since the spoiler process for the series is typically fairly reliable, fans are discussing these alleged leaks for My Hero Academia chapter 404 as if they’re already confirmed canon. While nothing is truly canonical until it’s released via a Shueisha platform or the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, fans can likely count on the upcoming official release confirming the leaks.

Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing Bakugo versus All For One, with their fight having officially begun in My Hero Academia chapter 404, as Bakugo saves All Might. However, this act of heroism has fans questioning and debating whether or not this will lead to Bakugo yet again overshadowing the true protagonist of the series, Izuku “Deku” Midoriya.

My Hero Academia chapter 404 raises Bakugo to Deku’s level, but doesn’t allow him to surpass it

Why Bakugo won’t overshadow Deku, explained

One of the key reasons why fans are asserting that Bakugo is being set up to overshadow Deku in My Hero Academia chapter 404 stems from how flashy his return to the battlefield was. There’s also the fact that Bakugo is going up against the long-time enemy of the One For All Quirk in the form of All For One, whereas Midoriya is merely taking on its next inheritor, Tomura Shigaraki.

With Bakugo not only getting a final villain fight of his own, but also one that is relatively more significant to the One For All Quirk, some fans feel their overshadowing argument is a sound one.

However, each character is merely receiving a fight against one of the two final villains of the series, regardless of the exact differences or discrepancies between them. If anything, Bakugo’s fight is the one being undermined rather than Deku’s.

While My Hero Academia chapter 404 does see Bakugo go up against All For One, he’s not exactly going up against a “fresh” All For One. While Rewind does constantly heal the villain’s injuries, his time is running out, meaning Bakugo doesn’t need to do much to win.

With this in mind, Bakugo is essentially being given the easier of the two villains to fight, if anything, when considering how many people have softened All For One up prior to this point.

There’s also the fact that, at the end of the day, the series’ sole true protagonist is none other than Deku, even if Bakugo does somehow manage to overshadow him in these final fights. Again, however, this is extremely unlikely when considering that Bakugo is going up against an All For One that has been softened up greatly, whereas Shigaraki is still relatively fresh.

Furthermore, these match-ups set up in My Hero Academia chapter 404 are designed to allow both to reach their full potential as Pro Heroes and complete their character arcs. By having Bakugo fight All For One, he must learn to save to win by rescuing and defending All Might’s life.

Deku, on the other hand, has to learn to win to save, meaning he must first defeat Shigaraki before he can worry about saving either his friends or his current adversary.

