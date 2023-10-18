My Hero Academia chapter 404 spoilers: Bakugo and Deku team up to save All Might

While My Hero Academia chapter 404 is set to be released on Monday, October 23, 2023, its spoilers have arrived online. Fans were worried about All Might after All For One foiled his plans using Bloodcurdle. However, that's when Bakugo made his return and saved All For One with some assistance from Deku.

The previous chapter saw All For One stopping All Might's attack and using Bloodcurdle to paralyze him. While several people wished to help All Might, any such attempts were shot down by All For One. Just as AFO was about to kill All Might, Bakugo appeared from the U.A. island, seemingly ready to fight again.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 404 spoilers and raw scans: Bakugo saves All Might

Nighteye, as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

As per the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 404, the upcoming chapter will be titled "We love you! All Might!!".

The chapter is set to open with a flashback of Sir Nighteye's "cruel death" foresight for All Might. Right after, the manga showed All For One holding All Might in his arms as people all around the world reacted to the events taking place on the battlefield.

A farmer had already given up as he was certain that the world was going to see the end of the former hero. Meanwhile, many other people were shown cheering for All Might, as one dog-boy even stated that he did not want him to die.

Elsewhere, Meryl, the US weather report lady, showed up again as she told her colleagues that her video about the butterfly effect had been posted online. As Meryl looked at the computer, she noticed that the air current was weird, seemingly blowing strongly.

My Hero Academia chapter 404 spoilers then shifted back to the battlefield as Bakugo looked at Deku and started flying toward him. Deku caught hold of Bakugo's hand and started spinning him in the air, similar to how they did in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising movie.

Upon realizing what Deku was planning, the Second OFA user warned him from using Gearshift again, considering how much it could exhaust him. However, Deku used the Quirk on Bakugo anyway and threw him toward AFO and All Might.

Nevertheless, Tomura Shigaraki started smiling as he was certain that Bakugo would not make it in time to save All Might. Additionally, he knew that All Might's vestige inside OFA had vanished. Therefore, another vestige had started to appear, which looked much more human-like, similar to the other vestiges.

Shigaraki stated:

"The death of the man who brought dreams to this world will bring the real world back."

Just then, the wind started getting even stronger as the narration explained about the people who prayed and cheered for All Might to live.

My Hero Academia chapter 404 then featured a flashback to Sir Nighteye's words about how everyone's "wishing energy" would change the future. Just like the butterfly effect, where a flap of the wing in Brazil could bring about a hurricane in Texas, everyone's prayers seemingly brought about the strong gust of wind.

The chapter saw Bakugo flying toward All Might as he remembered the guilt he felt for being the one responsible for All Might's hero career. However, he wasn't going to let it happen again.

Bakugo exploded AFO's arms and saved All Might. Meanwhile, All Might's vestige went back to the way it looked before.

As All Might was surprised to see Bakugo, Bakugo declared that they were going to win the battle.

Final thoughts on My Hero Academia chapter 404 spoilers

Tomura Shigaraki as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 404 spoilers saw Bakugo and Deku save All Might together. With All Might safe, the two UA students might possibly team up against AFO and Shigaraki.

However, considering that Shigaraki is close to him, AFO may again try to fuse with him. Thus, the manga could possibly set up a two-on-one fight between Deku & Bakugo and the fusion of AFO and Shigaraki.

