Bakugo's return sends My Hero Academia fandom into an unprecedented frenzy

With the spoilers for My Hero Academia out, fans found out about Katsuki Bakugo's return to the manga series. The Explosion Quirk user had been absent from the manga for over a year. However, now when the odds seemed stacked against All Might, he finally returned.

The manga's previous chapter saw All For One using his Gloop Warp to summon Shigaraki to him. However, upon seeing that Shigaraki refused to get interrupted, All For One decided to drag All Might along with him to the U.A. Island. However, during this, All Might decided to sacrifice himself trying to weaken All For One.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia fans go bonkers over Bakugo's return

Following a long wait of over 400 days, the My Hero Academia manga saw Katsuki Bakugo's return to the series. After his heart was ruptured by Shigaraki, he was out of commission. Since then, he was considered dead by the fans. However, with the spoilers of My Hero Academia chapter 403 out, fans finally saw the Explosive Hero make his return.

This left many fans sobbing as they were eagerly waiting for their favorite character's return. Now that he had arrived, they were hoping to see him fight All For One and Shigaraki alongside Deku.

That said, following the announcement of My Hero Academia's eighth popularity poll, many fans were certain that the deuteragonist was set to return to the series. As expected, the hero has made his dramatic return with a blast.

One thing fans noticed was how Bakugo was shown to be close to Deku. During his supposed death, he was last shown thinking of Deku, wanting to catch up with him. Following his return, Deku was apparently the first person Bakugo saw. Therefore, fans were certain that the two characters were fated to fight together against the series' final foes.

That said, there were several fans who did not think that Bakugo was strong enough to help Deku. Bakugo had only returned from the dead, meaning that he still needed time to rest and recover. However, he instantly jumped into the battle, leaving fans to believe that he had no strength left. Therefore, fans were worried that Bakugo's return would not live up to the expectations.

In the meantime, there were some fans who did not like Bakugo's return. The fact that he returned to save all Might seemed too cliche to them. However, given the series of events, that was one of the only two possible plot points, the other one being All Might passing away trying to weaken All For One.

While My Hero Academia fans were celebrating Bakugo's return, Jujutsu Kaisen fans believed that the MHA deuteragonist's return was a good sign. They believed that if Bakugo was able to return to his series, there was a good chance that Kugisaki Nobara would return to Jujutsu Kaisen.

Meanwhile, other Jujutsu Kaisen fans joked about how Bakugo and Gojo may have crossed each other's path. Satoru Gojo had only passed away in his series a few weeks ago. Therefore, fans joked that he must have met Bakugo on his way to the afterlife, while Bakugo was returning from the same location.

