My Hero Academia chapter 404: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 404 is set to be released on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Following the return of Katsuki Bakugo in the series’ previous issue, fans are incredibly excited to see what his and Izuku “Deku” Midoriya’s next moves will be.

Fans won’t be able to confirm exactly what My Hero Academia chapter 404 will focus on until verifiable spoiler information becomes available. However, they do at least have official release details about the highly-anticipated issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia chapter 404 while speculating on what to expect.

My Hero Academia chapter 404 set to see Bakugo enter the fray, rescue All Might while Deku fights to win

Release date and time, where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 404 will be officially released on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be available sometime during the day on Sunday, October 22. The time will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read My Hero Academia chapter 404 on either Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app.

My Hero Academia chapter 404 will be released in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, October 22

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, October 22

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, October 22

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, October 22

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, October 22

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, October 22

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, October 23

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, October 23

Chapter 403 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 403 began with a shot of a baby All Might reading the Anpanman manga with his mother as he discussed the path of his early life. He stated that when he looked back at the path he took, the steps he made seemed insignificant.

The issue then revealed that All For One stopped All Might’s final attack via a spike Quirk that damaged his gauntlet. All For One licked All Might’s blood, locking him in place via Stain’s Bloodcurdle Quirk, which he recently stole. Gentle Criminal tried rushing to Deku and All Might’s aids, but All for One prevented this by shooting a laser through U.A. and causing it to fall again.

The fighter jets, which once accompanied Star and Stripe, tried to attack All For One but were immediately destroyed. As people all around the world watched in horror as All For One attacked All Might, Deku looked toward U.A., where someone was standing on the edge.

The chapter ended by revealing that Katsuki Bakugo had been revived and was seemingly ready to join the fight once again.

What to expect (speculative)

Considering Bakugo’s return, My Hero Academia chapter 404 is expected to begin with a brief flashback showing the immediate moments after he was revived. However, this should quickly transition into the ongoing events, which will likely see Bakugo begin rushing to All Might’s aid.

My Hero Academia chapter 404 should also focus on Deku and his ability to now focus exclusively on dealing with Tomura Shigaraki. The two will likely exchange some banter here, but fans can expect to see a much more composed and almost relieved Deku, with Bakugo having officially returned.

The chapter will likely end with both All For One versus Bakugo and Deku versus Shigaraki starting in earnest.

