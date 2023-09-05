Every One Piece character who can use all three types of Haki, ranked from oldest to youngest

In the world of One Piece, pirates embark on perilous journeys filled with adventures and unique abilities. Among these abilities lies Haki, a mysterious power that grants extraordinary skills and a combat advantage to its users. Haki is divided into three distinct forms: Kenbunshoku Haki (Observation Haki), Busoshoku Haki (Armament Haki), and Haoshoku Haki (Conqueror's Haki).
The different types of Haki prove invaluable to pirates, marines, and other formidable beings in the expansive universe of One Piece. Mastering all Haki types is an extraordinary achievement, reserved only for a select few individuals.
This article ranks the characters who have displayed remarkable skill in all three Haki types, starting from the oldest to the youngest.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer. All entries are accurate as of September 2023.
Gol D. Roger and 17 other One Piece characters who can use all three types of Haki
17) Sengoku (Age: 79 years)
Sengoku, a former fleet admiral of the Marines in the One Piece world, holds a prominent leadership position. He succeeded Kong and was followed by Sakazuki.
Known as Sengoku the Buddha, he stands out among the characters in One Piece for his mastery of all three types of Haki. After the Marineford War, Sengoku gracefully retired from his esteemed position as fleet admiral.
16) Don Chinjao (Age: 78 years)
Don Chinjao, also known as Chinjao the Drill, is a retired pirate who once led the fearsome Chinjao Family. He served as the 12th leader of the Happo Navy and is renowned for his extraordinary strength. Notably, he managed to survive an encounter with Navy Vice Admiral Garp, earning him great recognition.
During the Dressrosa Arc, he engaged in a fierce battle against Luffy, displaying exceptional mastery over all three types of Haki. Such achievement places him among the select few remarkable characters in One Piece.
15) Monkey D. Garp (Age: 78 years)
Monkey D. Garp, a renowned and formidable Marine vice admiral in the world of One Piece, is widely recognized as Garp the Fist. Not only is he the father of Monkey D. Dragon and the paternal grandfather of Monkey D. Luffy, but he is also the adoptive grandfather of Portgas D. Ace.
Despite being dedicated to his family, Garp has faced numerous challenges when it comes to his allegiance to the Marines. In fact, he engaged in several intense battles with Gol D. Roger during the Golden Pirates Era, solidifying his reputation as one of the strongest characters within the Marine ranks.
14) Silvers Rayleigh (Age: 78 years)
Silvers Rayleigh, also known as the Dark King, holds a legendary status in the world of One Piece. He played a pivotal role as a member and Roger's first mate within the renowned Roger Pirates.
Moreover, Rayleigh also served as an invaluable mentor during Monkey D. Luffy's transformative time skip.
13) Edward Newgate (Age: 72 years)
Edward Newgate, also known as Whitebeard, commanded the fearless Whitebeard Pirates and earned renown as the "Strongest Man in the World." He embraced piracy from a young age when his homeland, Sphinx, fell into destitution and lost its status within the World Government.
Honored by allies and foes alike, Newgate embodied strength, protecting his crew like a devoted father figure. Despite his advancing years, he remained an indomitable force matching both Gol D. Roger and Admiral Akainu in combat prowess.
12) Charlotte Linlin (Age: 68 years)
Charlotte Linlin, also recognized as Big Mom, holds the esteemed position of captain within the formidable Big Mom Pirates. As one of the Four Emperors who reigns over the treacherous New World, her reputation precedes her.
Known for her capricious demeanor, Big Mom can swiftly transition from a shrewd negotiator to an unforgiving avenger or even an unpredictable glutton with an insatiable craving that must be immediately satisfied under dire consequences for those in close proximity.
It is worth noting that Big Mom possesses expertise in all three forms of Haki, solidifying her standing as one of the mightiest characters in this saga.
11) Kaido (Age: 59 years)
Kaido, a renowned character in the One Piece world, holds the title of "Strongest Creature in the World." He serves as the Governor-General of the formidable Beasts Pirates and was formerly regarded as one of the Four Emperors.
Kaido's self-perception reflects his mighty persona as a prideful pirate possessing exceptional superhuman strength and endurance.
Within the One Piece series, Kaido's statements have sparked various interpretations among readers, particularly highlighting their belief that Haki holds superior power compared to Devil Fruits and other elements.
10) Gol D. Roger (Age: 53 years)
Gol D. Roger, known as the Pirate King, holds the title of being the strongest pirate to have ever lived. Despite not possessing a Devil Fruit power of his own, Roger possessed an extraordinary ability that allowed him to effortlessly combat some of the most formidable characters in the story.
Moreover, Roger was considered a worthy rival by Whitebeard, recognized as the Strongest Man in the World. Incredibly, with just one strike, he managed to overpower the legendary master samurai Kozuki Oden. His remarkable strength enabled him to engage in fierce battles against other incredibly powerful individuals throughout the series.
9) Charlotte Katakuri (Age: 48 years)
Charlotte Katakuri holds the esteemed position of one of the Three Sweet Commanders within the notorious Big Mom Pirates. Renowned for his exceptional strength, he is widely regarded by his fellow crewmates as the most powerful among these commanders.
Notably, Katakuri possesses mastery over all three forms of Haki and demonstrates an extraordinary level of proficiency in both Armament and Observational Haki, utilizing their advanced iterations.
Demonstrating unwavering determination, Katakuri once withstood a formidable burst of Big Mom's Haoshoku Haki and even wielded his own Haoshoku Haki to incapacitate some members within his own ranks.
8) Donquixote Doflamingo (Age: 41 years)
Donquixote Doflamingo, a prominent antagonist in the One Piece franchise, assumes key roles as the captain of the Donquixote Pirates, ruler of Dressrosa, and member of the Shichibukai. This tall and lean individual possesses light blond hair, characteristic of his appearance. His cunning nature and manipulative personality are widely recognized.
Notably, Doflamingo once shared a poignant detail about his past: "I lost my mother when I was 8...and killed my father when I was 10." In addition to these personal revelations, he is renowned for contemplative quotes that provoke thoughts on matters such as justice, war, peace, life, and family.
7) Kozuki Oden (Age: 39 years)
Kozuki Oden, the daimyo of Kuri in Wano Country in the One Piece world, held great influence. He was not only revered as a powerful leader but also commanded a legendary and formidable group called the Nine Red Scabbards. These samurai warriors were not mere followers; they were his trusted retainers and closest allies.
Oden possessed great mastery of Busoshoku Haki and was renowned for his unparalleled skill in wielding the Meito called Enma. He stood out among the remarkably rare individuals who could proficiently employ all three variations of Haki.
Oden's indomitable strength made him the foremost samurai in the land of Wano, with even Kaido acknowledging him as the mightiest swordsman in the world.
6) Shanks (Age: 39 years)
Shanks holds the title of one of the Four Emperors in the New World and leads the Red Hair Pirates. Renowned as a master of both Conqueror's Haki and Observation Haki, Shanks possesses an exceptional command over all three types of Haki, setting him apart from most characters.
His Conqueror's Haki boasts twice the power of Luffy's, allowing him to render more than 100,000 individuals unconscious with his abilities — a remarkable feat compared to the protagonist's rough estimate of 50,000.
Additionally, Shanks exhibits great proficiency in using Observation Haki and Armament Haki. It is no wonder he stands among the top-tier users of Haki within the One Piece anime series.
5) Boa Hancock (Age: 31 years)
Boa Hancock, a captivating character in the One Piece series, holds multiple prestigious titles. She commands the infamous Kuja Pirates and rules as Empress over Amazon Lily. Previously, she was a member of the esteemed Seven Warlords of the Sea.
Revered for her exceptional beauty and formidable strength, Boa Hancock possesses the unique ability to wield all three types of Haki. Fans adore this enigmatic figure within the series and frequently pay homage through cosplay.
4) Eustass "Captain" Kidd (Age: 23 years)
Eustass "Captain" Kid leads the notorious Kid Pirates and is a prominent member of the Worst Generation. His entrance into the series occurred during the Sabaody Archipelago arc, marking his debut alongside other Supernovas.
Fearless and adventurous, Kid possesses an innate inclination towards violence. His ability to use all three types of Haki helps here. He hails from an unnamed island in South Blue, once governed by a lawless criminal gang.
3) Portgas D. Ace (Age: 21 years)
Portgas D. Ace holds a special place in the hearts of One Piece fans due to his beloved character. He carries an intriguing lineage as the biological son of Gol D. Roger and Portgas D. Rouge, and serves with unwavering dedication as the sworn older brother of Monkey D. Luffy. Dubbed "Fire Fist" Ace, he possesses a remarkably formidable Devil Fruit power that sets him apart from others.
Not only is he exceptionally strong physically, but he also exhibits extraordinary strength beyond average standards. Even at a tender age, he showcased his mastery of Conqueror's Haki, an awe-inspiring feat. Additionally, Ace demonstrates great proficiency in utilizing the other two forms of Haki.
2) Roronoa Zoro (Age: 21 years)
Roronoa Zoro serves as the first mate of the Straw Hat Pirates and is recognized for his exceptional swordsmanship skills. His unwavering dedication revolves around becoming the world's strongest swordsman. Even prior to joining the crew, he gained widespread fame for his remarkable abilities and was commonly referred to as "Pirate Hunter" Zoro.
Notwithstanding his extraordinary proficiency, Zoro humorously struggles with an acute sense of direction throughout the series.
1) Monkey D. Luffy (Age: 19 years)
Monkey D. Luffy, the main character in the One Piece manga and anime series by Eiichiro Oda, possesses a unique ability that sets him apart. At the tender age of seven, he consumed the supernatural Hito Hito no Mi: Model Nika, granting him extraordinary rubber-like qualities.
As a member of the renowned Worst Generation, Luffy's strength is formidable as he wields all three forms of Haki. Throughout the series, he is fondly referred to as "Straw Hat Luffy." He serves as both founder and captain of the infamous Straw Hat Pirates, whose reputation continues to rise.
In the One Piece world, Haki possesses immense power, capable of completely shifting the outcome of battles and propelling its users to legendary status. Those who have mastered all three types of Haki stand among the most influential and formidable characters in the series.
Seasoned veterans like Silvers Rayleigh and Monkey D. Garp, as well as rising stars such as Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro, continue to shape the destiny of the One Piece world with their exceptional abilities.
Fans eagerly await further growth and adventures for these remarkable Haki users, envisioning epic battles and challenges that lie ahead as the series unfolds.
