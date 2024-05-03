Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 - Major spoilers to expect

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The manga series' chapters are released on a monthly basis in Shueisha's V Jump magazine. Hence, fans who do not wish to wait that long can take a look at the list of developments that could take place in the upcoming chapter.

Chapter 9 saw Team 10 protect Himawari Uzumaki from the God Trees with Boruto returning to the Hidden Leaf Village to fight the latter entities. Unfortunately, he was stopped by Kawaki, which led to Karma Resonance. As for Himawari, she met a baby Kurama who was seemingly present within her.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10?

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 may reveal baby Kurama's origin

Baby Kurama as seen in the manga chapter (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in the previous chapter, Himawari Uzumaki was seemingly a Jinchuriki to a baby Kurama. However, as fans would know, the real Kurama passed away after extinguishing all of his chakra during Naruto's fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki using the Baryon Mode.

Hence, with the previous chapter ending with the baby Kurama confronting Himawari within her conscience, fans can expect to learn about the tailed beast's origin in the upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10. With that, fans will also learn if the tailed beast is a reincarnation of the real Kurama.

Sarada and Sumire may confront Hidari in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10

Sarada and Sumire as seen in the manga chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Since Jura and Hidari's invasion of the Hidden Leaf Village, Sarada Uchiha and Sumire Kakei have been seen heading toward the God Trees' location. Considering that chapter 9 did not see Sarada and Sumire reaching their destination, fans can expect the same to happen in the upcoming manga chapter.

The moment the God Trees entered the Hidden Leaf Village, the sensory team mistakenly identified Hidari as Sasuke Uchiha. Thus, even Sarada was a bit confused about the latest developments. Hence, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 could heavily focus on Sarada's confrontation with her hunter Hidari.

Kawaki may go after Boruto in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10

Kawaki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chapter 9 also saw Kawaki confront Boruto in the Hidden Leaf Village. During this, the latter managed to easily knock down Kawaki. This forced Kawaki to use his Karma against his adoptive brother. However, the moment Kawaki activated his Karma, it resonated with Boruto's, thus activating his Karma as well. Hence, to avoid the Karma from going out of control, Boruto fled from the location.

This was some useful information for Kawaki. While Boruto had become quite strong in three years, he still hadn't mastered using Karma. As a result, in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 10, Kawaki may pursue Boruto, using information about Boruto's Karma to trap and possibly annihilate him along the way.

