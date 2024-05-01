Boruto anime may have already foreshadowed Himawari getting Kurama

It has been some time since the Boruto anime ended. Hence, fans would be surprised to know that despite its end years ago, it had seemingly foreshadowed something that happens in the manga series much later. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 revealed that similar to Naruto Uzumaki, his daughter Himawari also had the Nine-Tailed Beast within her.

Many fans believed that the latest information was something that manga creator Masashi Kishimoto added out of nowhere. However, there is reason to believe that the Boruto anime foreshadowed the same years ago. Surprisingly, the source material for the same was also canon.

Himawari being jinchuriki to Kurama was foreshadowed in Boruto anime

Firstly, one must take note of Himawari's whiskers. Unlike her father who has six whiskers in total, Himawari has four whiskers. This drop in the number of whiskers would have led fans to believe that the lines were genetic and had nothing to do with tailed beast chakra. But in reality, no matter the number of whiskers, their presence signifies Kurama's chakra.

The same was proven in the Naruto anime. Kinkaku and Ginkaku were two shinobi from the Village Hidden in the Clouds. The two Shinobi were once swallowed by the Nine Tails. Nevertheless, both managed to survive by devouring the Kurama's flesh from inside the tailed beast's skull body.

This act saw Kinkaku and Ginkaku come out with whiskers and a portion of the nine-tailed beast's massive chakra reserves. This was a clear sign that the whiskers denoted the presence of Kurama chakra. It did not matter if the person in question was born with it or attained the chakra much later.

That said, many fans may be under the impression that if Kurama had died, there should be no way for his chakra to still be active. But that is far from the truth. Minato Namikaze had imbued his chakra within his son so that he could one day talk to his son long after his death. As one could guess, his chakra did not disappear after his death. This means that even if a person were to die, the chakra they released before would not disappear.

With that in mind, fans must remember that Momoshiki absorbed half of Kurama's chakra when he abducted Naruto in the past. Hence, realistically, Boruto possessed the most amount of Kurama chakra within him.

This also makes sense if fans recollect the artwork created by Masashi Kishimoto way before the series started. The artwork saw Boruto having unlocked the Kurama chakra mode. This could be a hint that Boruto also possessed Kurama chakra within him and would one day learn to use it.

As for Himawari Uzumaki, her getting Kurama was seemingly foreshadowed in the Boruto anime. There was an episode that saw Himawari asking Naruto to buy her a baby Kurama doll. While fans may think that the episode was not canon, it was adapted from Naruto Shinden novel, suggesting its authenticity.

While Himawari gave up on the doll to someone else in the Boruto anime, she seemingly did inherit the real baby Kurama from her father in the manga.

Lastly, there could be some fans who believe that Himawari getting Kurama was bogus due to Momoshiki's prediction. During Momoshiki's attack, the Otsutsuki predicted that there was no way for Naruto to pass on Kurama's chakra in the future. Hence, it did not make sense to fans why this was now possible in the manga.

If fans had noticed, Momoshiki's predictions aren't always accurate. He had previously predicted that Boruto would give up control over his body to him after losing everything. However, Boruto's strong mental fortitude allowed him to retain control over his body.

Similarly, Momoshiki must have predicted about Kurama chakra after foreseeing the nine tails' death during the Baryon Mode incident. However, as fate would have it, Kurama seemingly returned in the manga.

