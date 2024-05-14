Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 preview teases Sarada vs Hidari

On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, the official website of the Naruto franchise released a sneak peek preview for the upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10. The preview illustration hints at Sarada Uchiha finally reaching Hidari's location. With that, the God Tree is set to attack Sarada, initiating a battle between the two.

The previous chapter saw Team 10 protecting Himawari from being captured by Jura. Elsewhere, Boruto returned to the Hidden Leaf Village to fight the God Trees. Unfortunately, his mission was interrupted by Kawaki. The manga later revealed that Himawari had a baby Kurama inside her, hinting at her being a jinchuriki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 preview hints at Hidari going after his target

On May 14, 2024, the official website of the Naruto franchise released a sneak peek preview for the upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10. The manga chapter is set to be released on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Shueisha's V Jump super-sized July edition.

The manga's previous chapter saw Sarada Uchiha and Sumire Kakei running toward the God Trees' location. While both shinobi had no clue who the invaders were, Sarada was aware that one of the invaders had the same chakra signature as her father.

Hidari attacking Sarada Uchiha in the manga preview (Image via Shueisha)

Given that Boruto had already informed Sarada about her father Sasuke Uchiha's status, she might have already deduced the invader to be a God Tree. Nevertheless, Sarada Uchiha is bound to be left shocked upon seeing a God Tree that has a similar appearance and chakra signature to her father.

As for the sneak peek preview illustration, it depicts Sarada Uchiha having activated her three tomoe Sharingan. She gets seemingly ambushed by Hidari, who can be seen using Chidori to attack his target. Sarada uses her Sharingan to analyze her opponent's move and swiftly ducks to avoid the attack entirely.

Sarada and Sumire as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 sneak peek preview illustration also depicts Konohamaru Sarutobi. Hence, fans can expect the Team 7 sensei to back up Sarada in her fight against the God Tree based on her father Sasuke Uchiha.

That said, the sneak peek preview illustration has given fans no clue about when they can expect to witness the scene in the upcoming manga chapter. If the scene takes place at the beginning of the chapter, fans can expect Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 to focus on Sarada Uchiha vs God Tree Hidari majorly.

Hidari as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

If not, there is also a small chance that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 preview may have teased fans in a similar way to the preview of the manga's sixth chapter. While the preview teased fans about Boruto vs Sage Mode Mitsuki, the fight itself only began at the end of the chapter. Hence, fans' hype was met with slight disappointment.

Therefore, fans will have to wait until Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 gets released to find out if the manga is set to focus on Sarada vs Hidari or not.

