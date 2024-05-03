Is Jougan canon in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex? Explained

Since the start of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, the fans have seen the protagonist use several new techniques like Rasengan Uzuhiko and the Flying Raijin. These techniques have hyped up the fans but also left them with several new questions about how Boruto created or learned the techniques.

The prospect of learning the origin of these techniques is certainly hype-worthy. However, there is one technique's origin that has been left unexplained since Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga. It is none other than the dojutsu Jougan.

The dojutsu has been so absent in the manga that it forces one to question whether Jougan is canon in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga or not.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Is Jougan canon in the manga?

Boruto using the Jougan in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yes, Jougan is canon in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga. While the dojutsu has yet to appear in the new manga series, evidence confirms that Jougan is canon to the manga series.

This is because the Jougan appears in the very first scene of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga, i.e., the flash-forward scene. The flash-forward scene saw Boruto and Kawaki fighting each other at Hokage Rock. Following their conversation, the two characters prepared to resume their fight. While Kawaki activated his Karma, Boruto activated his Karma and Jougan. With that, we can confirm that Boruto will use Jougan in the future.

Boruto as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Considering that the events from the flash-forward take place during the timeline of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, it is certain the dojutsu will appear in the manga series. Unfortunately, there is no way of deducing how long it would take for the series to reach the flash-forward scene.

That said, fans can be certain that they would get to see Jougan in action in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga well before the flash-forward scene itself. This is because Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga never explained the dojutsu. Hence, the sequel manga will have to introduce a storyline that sees Boruto attain the dojutsu and learn to use it.

What do we know about Jougan?

Jougan as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Until now, not a lot is known about Jougan, except that it is a unique dojutsu known only by the Otsutsuki Clan members. As per them, it is a very troublesome dojutsu.

Other than that, the manga has no more details about Jougan. However, the anime series has given fans some insights about it. Like other dojutsu, Jougan can also perceive the flow of the chakra, enabling the user to track a target through their chakra. It also helps one to see the chakra pathway system, tenketsu, and barriers that connect between dimensions.

As far as its name is concerned, "Jougan" directly translates to "Pure Eye." Hence, fans can expect the dojutsu to be unique, unlike other common dojutsu like Sharingan and Byakugan.

