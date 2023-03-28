Why Boruto manga readers refuse to believe Jogan is canon, explained

Boruto manga readers have gone berserk due to fans claiming that Jogan is canon after the finale episode.

The Boruto anime marked its conclusion of Part 1 earlier this week by airing episode 293. Fans were overwhelmed by the final episode's animation and storyline. The episode depicted the long-awaited Jogan at the end, which reignited the debate among fans about whether Jogan is canon or not.

Boruto manga readers are claiming that Jogan is not canon based on their logic of showing Jogan in the manga. The debate has been going on for a long time now. But after a clear depiction of Jogan in the final episode, the claim of the manga readers has infuriated fans of the Boruto anime.

The issue has polarized fans, and social media platforms are abuzz with netizens voicing their opinions.

Boruto manga readers refuse to accept that Jogan is canon

you arguing jogan not in manga you wanna be different. you arguing BORUTO don't got the jogan you wanna be different. please get better arguments than "anime canon"

As mentioned before, Boruto episode 293 has been marked as the finale episode of Boruto anime Part 1. The declaration was made earlier this month through the official website. The finale episode brought the anime its due praise with excellent delivery from the production team. The episode also depicted the long-anticipated Jogan at the end of the episode.

Everything in the final episode was perfect, but it once again raised the debate about whether Jogan is canon or not. Boruto manga readers are claiming that Jogan is not canon because they believe that it has already been shown in the beginning chapter of the manga, in the post-timeskip portion, where Boruto and Kawaki face off against each other by manifesting their karma and dojutsu.

According to the second canonical Boruto novel, the Jogan is similar to a glowing byakugan, the anime's design is not the same as the manga's, that means that what appears in the timeskip is the manga version.

Additionally, in a later chapter at the beginning of the Code arc, at the time Isshiki mentioned to Code about evolving into an Otsutsuki god, the depiction seemed like the room was full of Jogan eyes. So based on these pieces of information, Boruto manga readers are emphasizing Jogan not being canon, because it has been shown in the manga already.

Boruto anime viewers, on the other hand, are arguing that Jogan is canon. They are stating that since the Jogan was not explained in the manga, the depiction in the anime episode makes it canon, adding that the anime has revealed new information about the same. Thus, they believe that the anime's version of Jogan is the official version, and the manga has no plans of showing Jogan anytime soon.

Final thoughts





Numbers can't make up for how good it was 🤩 Literally top 5 episodes in the series, we all thought Borushiki vs Kawashiki was the star episode but THIS WAS IT!! THE STAR EPISODE



#293 solidified itself in the franchise!

#BORUTO #NARUTO

The debate surrounding Jogan's canon status in the Boruto series is far from over. Both Boruto manga readers and anime viewers have their perspectives on the issue, and neither side is ready to concede. With the anime going on hiatus, it remains to be seen what new information the manga and anime will reveal about Jogan.

Whether Jogan is canon or not, it is clear that the Boruto series has a devoted fan base that is eager to engage with the material and express their opinions. As the series continues to evolve, it will be fascinating to see how fans react to new information and story developments. The finale episode of Boruto Part 1 is available on digital platforms now.

