Why Naruto cannot use Chidori, explained

Various superpowers in Naruto have their respective usage and requirements for different situations. Multiple characters are identified solely due to their prowess, as each can change the entire flow of the battle. Typically, the show's main protagonists pack some of the most insane powers that have been showcased for over 20 years.

One of these powers is called "Chidori," which is introduced from a very early stage in the show. It was introduced as a signature ability of the copy ninja, which was later passed on to Sasuke for various reasons. Over time, Chidori was revealed to be not just a ball of lightning but a potent ability, capable of inflicting severe damage on their opponents.

Naruto's inability to use Chidori is due to various restrictions as opposed to Sasuke

As mentioned, Chidori's case goes far deeper than just wielding a ball of lightning and rushing towards enemies. It requires an immense amount of Chakra from the user, granting them complete control over one of the most powerful abilities in the show. However, this great power comes with a lot of penalties.

Chidori's power surpassed the detection of the naked eye, granting its users a chance for quick assassinations. One of the infamous cases of Chidori was Rin's death at the hands of Kakashi. It requires its wielder to gain great speed for it to be lethal, and exceptional visual prowess to be able to detect.

However, Naruto's lack of any visual prowess wasn't the only reason for him to not master this special ability. His signature technique, the Rasengan, was based on a physical feel, as opposed to the Chidori, which was more suitable for the Sharingan. At first, Naruto had a better grasp over the wind element, but Chidori required lightning.

The series' protagonist gained a perfect hold over most types of natural Chakra after gaining the Six Path Senjutsu. But the question remains whether he could have mastered Chidori during his teenage days. Well, the answer is no.

As mentioned before, Chidori requires visual prowess such as the Sharingan to detect the speed while fully using the ability. The more speed one has while using the Chidori, the more effective and lethal a stab would be. However, if that user happens to have no visual Jutsu, their chances of losing control while rushing for a kill are high.

A prime example of this was Kakashi, who invented the Chidori because of his inability to harness the wind element's Rasengan. Although he couldn't control it due to his lack of visual prowess, Kakashi mastered it after getting the Sharingan. This was also the reason why Kakashi chose Sasuke for training.

Another reason viewers still haven't seen Naruto use Chidori is probably that the author decided to keep both Rasengan and Chidori as Naruto and Sasuke's separate signatures. Both powers are iconic and deserve to have their own places among the main characters

