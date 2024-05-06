Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's title foreshadows Boruto and Kawaki's destinies

Since the moment Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga was announced, fans have been trying to deduce what the manga's title means. While the previous manga's title, Naruto Next Generations, was easy to decipher, the same isn't the case for the sequel manga, Two Blue Vortex.

However, one anime YouTuber shared a theory that answered the questions behind the series' title. Surprisingly, the theory not only explained the series' title but also hinted at the possible fates of both Boruto and Kawaki. Surprisingly, this theory involves hints from the one-shot manga Naruto: The Whorl within the Spiral.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Naruto: The Whorl within the Spiral and Boruto manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga title might be derived from Minato one-shot manga

Spiral as seen in the one-shot manga (Image via Shueisha)

As theorized by anime YouTuber That Guy Craig, the title of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga may have to do something with spirals, helixes, and vortexes.

Naruto: The Whorl within the Spiral saw Mito Uzumaki explain to Kushina Uzumaki the difference between a spiral and a helix. A spiral is a two-dimensional shape that remains unchanged but constantly moves in a never-ending rotation. This shape essentially represents several characters from the franchise, all of whom have strived for some change in their lives but failed due to a lack of growth.

A helical staircase as seen in the one-shot manga (Image via Shueisha)

As for helixes, the shape is basically a spiral that depicts growth. Unlike a spiral, a helix is three-dimensional, never-ending, and always changing shape. According to the manga, people are also capable of behaving like helixes and showcasing growth. However, this requires love. Some of the examples of helix characters in the franchise include Obito Uchiha, Kurama, Nagato, and Gaara.

As for a vortex, it isn't as dissimilar from a spiral. While a vortex does have a shape and could take on the form of a helix, it is also dangerous because the shape's path isn't clear. Evidently, the characteristics of a vortex are very similar to most characters in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Most characters in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex have a goal; however, none of the characters have a clear sight of what they are aiming for. This can be easily explained by Code's situation.

Code initially wanted to take down Kawaki because he became the vessel for Isshiki instead of him. In addition, Eida, the girl he had a crush on, loved Kawaki. Hence, Code wanted to kill Kawaki. Unfortunately, his clear path to goal was ruined by Eida's Shinjutsu, which switched Boruto and Kawaki's positions. With that, Code's target switched from Kawaki to Boruto. A similar situation can be observed for most other characters.

Code and Kawaki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

With that in mind, YouTuber That Guy Craig believes that the manga's title is based on Kawaki, who will have to choose between the two vortexes, which are Boruto and Code. While he has agendas against both characters, surprisingly, he is similar to both of them. Kawaki has a similar origin story to Code and similar goals as Boruto in protecting the Hidden Leaf Village. Thus, there is a chance that the manga's title hints at the possibility of Kawaki having to pick between either path.

Depending on which path Kawaki chooses, the fates of both Boruto and Kawaki will change drastically.

Related Links

Is Jougan canon in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex? Explained

Boruto's resemblance to Naruto is the biggest post-Omnipotence plot hole and needs to be explained soon

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex was named after the Uzumaki siblings, and Chapter 9 preview proves it