Twitter baffled after discovering Nike selling real-life Sharingan from Naruto

The Naruto fanbase came across a peculiar product from Nike, one of the world’s greatest footwear and apparel companies. This product, Nike MAXSIGHT, was a set of contact lenses designed for some of the best-performing athletes.

Nike created these contact lenses in collaboration with Bausch and Lomb, an eye health products company based in Ontario, Canada. This lens was built in a way that it selectively filters blue rays and reduces distortion. This helped athletes have a better view and easily track high-speed movements.

If that’s the case, why is the Naruto fanbase reacting to this product? That’s because the Nike MAXSIGHT resembles one of the most popular dojutsus in the anime and manga series.

Naruto fanbase reacts to Nike MAXSIGHT, a product that resembles the Sharingan

The Nike MAXSIGHT came in two tinted colors, amber and grey. The amber-colored contact lenses had a striking resemblance to the Sharingan that the Uchiha clan was famed for. In the advertisement, one can observe the athlete’s eyes with a unique red glow. It looks like a live-action attempt without the Tomoe in the eye.

Naturally, the fanbase compared this product to an iconic scene in the Naruto series. This was during the Fourth Great Ninja War when Madara Uchiha took on thousands of shinobis.

In that scene, we see his pupils move at a blistering pace, scanning everything in front of him. One fan compared linebackers wearing the Nike MAXSIGHT to Madara's ability to scan.

Another fan compared it to a closeup of Itachi Uchiha's Sharingan, which is arguably one of the most popular Sharingans in the series. The genjutsu abilities that Itachi's Sharingan possessed were unparalleled.

One Naruto fan had a peculiar use for this product. They stated that it could have been used to avoid rubber band shots and spitballs that fly across the classroom.

The topic of Sharingan cannot be discussed without bringing up the Copy Ninja, Kakashi Hatake. His Sharingan allowed him to copy most ninjutsu techniques he had seen for the first time. This is the reason why he was feared by many villages and earned the nickname of Copy Ninja.

On this thread, a few sports enthusiasts provided insight regarding some of the players that used this product from Nike.

Former defensive end player for Arizona Cardinals, Kyle Vanden Bosch, used the MAXSIGHT for years and even bought a good chunk of the stock after Nike discontinued it. This was a clear indication that it helped the athlete. Former Miami Dolphins player Mario Williams, too, used this product.

After seeing this product, the entire Naruto fanbase wanted Nike to bring back what is arguably one of the coolest-looking products Nike has ever made.

The Nike MAXSIGHT is undoubtedly an incredibly good-looking product. While it was designed for high-performance athletes, this would sell pretty well, given the popularity of anime today. It's a pity that Nike discontinued this product since many fans would love to own a pair of contacts resembling Sharingans.

