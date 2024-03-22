Was Joyboy a giant in One Piece? Explored

One Piece chapter 1111 is set to release on March 24, 2024, but the spoilers have been released, and another one of JoyBoy's crewmates could have been revealed. The giant robot, which has been sitting on Egghead Island for a long time, has finally stood up, and his first words were an apology to the historical figure, JoyBoy.

Zunesha is one of the other creatures existing in the current One Piece world that could know who JoyBoy is because as soon as Luffy awakened his devil fruit, Zunesha declared the return of the historical figure.

Unlike the other pirates and citizens of the Grand Line, these two creatures are the size of giants. So, could this mean that the historical figure was a giant just like these two, who were his companions in the past?

One Piece: Discovering JoyBoy's origin as a giant

The ancient robot

According to the spoilers of One Piece chapter 1111, the chapter starts by showcasing the hell the Gorosei had brought onto Egghead as they have all been summoned to this island by Saint Saturn. The focus shifted towards Zoro vs Lucci, which was in its final stage with Lucci barely standing.

Jinbe takes no risk and hits him with his '5000 Brick Shot' attack. This attack pushed Lucci back to his human form and declared Zoro the unofficial winner of this battle. The focus then shifted toward the main battle of Luffy and the giants versus the Gorosei.

The last panel of this chapter was what took the spotlight for most of the fans as the ancient robot that has been sitting on Egghead for quite a while stands up, and the first words he uttered were, "I'm sorry, JoyBoy."

The Ancient Robot is a legendary robot created 900 years ago and went out of energy 200 years ago when it attacked the Holy Land of Mariejois. The robot was discovered by Luffy, Chopper, and Jinbe when they invaded Egghead Island for the very first time.

The robot first activated when Luffy transformed into his Nika devil fruit form, and the Drums of Liberation produced by this powered the Ancient Robot to turn on. The robot tried moving for the first time in chapter 1106 after Luffy revealed his Nika form in front of Bonney, and it stood up, according to the spoilers of chapter 1111.

His first words could indicate that the Ancient Robot had some connection to the historical figure as he seemed to be apologizing to him for something. Similar to this, there is another titanic creature that is associated with the historical figure, and that is Zunesha. Zunesha is a gigantic elephant that carries Zou on its back because of a sin it committed in the past.

So, with both of these giant creatures now linked to the historical figure, could it be that he was a giant? Fans speculate that Zunesha and the Ancient Robot are crewmates of JoyBoy's crew, with Zunesha being similar to Chopper from the Straw Hats and the Ancient Robot being Franky from the Straw Hats.

Noah

Other than these, there are also some other hints. Noah, the humungous Ship of Promise that sits in the ocean's depths, could be considered similar to Going Merry or Going Sunny of the Straw Hats, which could mean that it was JoyBoy's crew ship.

Also, the big Straw Hat seen in Imu's possession hints at the historical figure being much bigger than normal humans. This could mean that there was a giant that led a crew just like the current crews.

Final thoughts

Kuma

Although JoyBoy being a giant sounds pretty groundbreaking, him being a buccaneer, just like Kuma, makes even more sense, considering how everything related to him refers to a mistake/sin.

The Ancient Robot's first words after standing up were, "I'm sorry, JoyBoy," Zunehsa is carrying Zou on herself due to a sin she committed in the past, Noah lying deep in the sea as if it crashed: all these could indicate JoyBoy did make a mistake in the past.

The Buccaneers were revealed as a slave race because they also sinned against the World Government. So, JoyBoy could be a buccaneer. However, since there is no confirmation, take this opinion with a grain of salt.

