One Piece: Saturn is scared of Kuma in chapter 1103, but not for having to fight him

With the release of the latest alleged spoilers and raw scans for author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga series, fans got an early look at the upcoming chapter 1103. This sneak peek is an extremely early one, with the chapter not set to be officially released via publisher Shueisha’s various platforms until Saturday, January 6, 2023 at 12 am Japanese Standard Time.

However, with the series’ spoiler process having proven extremely reliable in the past, One Piece fans are likewise eagerly discussing chapter 1103’s alleged events as if they’re official. This is somewhat unsurprising, considering the shocking events of the issue, which see Bartholomew Kuma finally appear on Egghead Island as fans had previously theorized would occur.

Yet, what is shocking about Kuma’s appearance in the latest One Piece spoilers is the reaction that Gorosei member Saint Jaygarcia Saturn has upon seeing an enraged Kuma charge at him. While fans are asserting that Saturn’s scared and nervous expression is due to the need to now fight Kuma, there’s actually another reason which is much more plausible and likely.

One Piece’s latest spoilers set up Kuma to end the Egghead Incident, but not by beating Saturn in a fight

Why Saturn is scared of Kuma, explained

While many One Piece fans are dreaming of what a Saturn versus Kuma fight will look like in coming issues, such a conflict is actually unlikely to develop, given the current events. With Kuma needing to fight Saturn and the other Marine forces by himself due to the Straw Hats and their allies being unable to move, he would almost certainly lose such a match-up.

Moreover, Saturn likely knows this, and first attacked Kuma with his leg and without hesitation for this very reason. What scared Saturn was the fact that Kuma was not only able to remove himself from his leg, but turn around and charge at Saturn afterwards. The scary aspect of this charge stems from Kuma’s Devil Fruit powers, which he is still in possession of.

However, One Piece fans are seemingly overlooking this aspect of Kuma’s abilities despite the very fact that they’re how he arrived at Egghead Island in the first place. Should Kuma’s Devil Fruit abilities work on Saturn, which this article is assuming, then all he needs to “beat” Saturn is to hit him with one swipe of his hand, activating his Paw-Paw Fruit powers.

Should Kuma’s Devil Fruit powers work here, Saturn will be sent flying off of Egghead Island in a bubble, as fans saw happen to the Straw Hats after the Sabaody Archipelago arc. With Saturn gone, the Straw Hats and their allies will be able to move and fight again. This will allow them to easily handle the Marines left behind on Egghead Island without the fear of Saturn’s interference.

In turn, this will also allow Bonney and Kuma to get the final moments of closure, which Saturn’s presence in and control over their lives had previously prevented. By physically removing Saturn from Egghead Island, Kuma and Bonney’s storylines culminate in the removal of what prevented them from truly saying goodbye to each other.

Likewise, the tearful moment they’ll undoubtedly share in the aftermath will also serve as the conclusion to their individual and shared story arcs.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.