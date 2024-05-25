Yuta makes all of Yuji's effort look like a joke after Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 is set to be released on May 27, 2024, and the chapter is all about Yuta Okkotsu and his return as Gojo Satoru. But where the return of Okkotsu has sparked another hope for success against the King of Curses, his return makes Itadori's effort look unworthy.

The chapter focused on the flashback where Okkotsu convinced everyone about how he could transfer his body inside Gojo after the latter's death, using Kenjaku's cursed technique. Moreover, Gojo agreed to this experiment, which resulted in his return.

But the author forgot that where Gojo's return has stolen the spotlight from the protagonist, Itadori, it has also rendered all his hard work null. Blood Manipulation, Simple Domain, Reverse-Cursed Technique, and every other technique Itadori mastered in such a short time look small when Gojo Satoru is on the battlefield.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 and has the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261: Why Yuta's return has rendered Yuji's efforts as insignificant

Sukuna as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 commenced with Sukuna hysterically calling out Yuta Okkotsu after witnessing the body of Gojo Satoru, who had stitches on his head. The chapter quickly shifted to a flashback from the time when Gojo Satoru was just released.

Jujutsu Kaisen's chapter 261 flashback saw Okkotsu recommending a plan to take over Gojo's body if he died against Sukuna by first consuming Kenjaku and using the latter's cursed technique. As expected, most of the sorcerers questioned this tactic as it was against their ideology as humans.

However, Okkotsu argued that leaving everything in Gojo's hands is unfair, as this would make him a monster. The chapter then saw Okkotsu visit Gojo and ask permission to take over his body, which the latter granted as he was confident he wouldn't lose against Sukuna. The chapter returned to the fight where Gojo and Sukuna activated their domain expansion.

Itadori using Blood Manipulation (Image via Shueisha)

During the Perfect Preparation arc, Itadori was trained by his seniors and teachers as they taught the protagonist cursed energy manipulation and some cursed techniques. One of these techniques was Blood Manipulation, which Choso and Kamo Noritoshi taught.

Moreover, Ui Ui's cursed technique allowed Itadori to swap bodies with Kusakbe and learn the basics of the Reverse-cursed technique. The latter technique was crucial against Sukuna and was a requirement even for entering the battlefield. With the help of Kusakabe and a proper explanation from Shoko and Choso, Itadori added another technique to his bag.

Simple Domain as seen in the series (Image via Shueisha)

Simple Domain was added as an extra technique to Itadori's arsenal, as Kusakabe was an expert in this cursed technique. This made Itadori overpower Sukuna, and the tide seemed to turn towards the sorcerers.

But with the return of Gojo Satoru, the spotlight has now completely shifted towards the Honored One. As fans already know, this is the doing of Okkotsu, who transferred his consciousness inside Gojo moments before he was about to die. This could be the reason why Itadori's hard work now looks insignificant.

Final thoughts

Itadori hitting Sukuna with a Black Flash (Image via Shueisha)

After the battle of the strongest, although Sukuna was weakened only to a slight extent, this helped the remaining sorcerers fight toe-to-toe against the King of Curses without risking their deaths.

Similarly, after the fight between Itadori and Sukuna, in which the latter suffered so many Black Flash techniques, he could now be weakened in its true sense. This could mean that in the next couple of chapters, we could see the demise of Sukuna not only because of Yuta or Gojo but also because of Itadori and every sorcerer who played a role during this fight.

