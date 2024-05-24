Did Yuta doom himself by doing the unthinkable in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explored

The spoilers released for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 on Thursday revealed the mysterious identity of the person who appeared as Satoru Gojo, and it was none other than Yuta Okkotsu.

Having Rika eat Kenjaku's body, Yuta acquired the ancient sorcerer's body-hopping Cursed Technique. So once he succumbed to a mortal wound against Sukuna, Yuta demonstrated Kenjaku's CT and took over Gojo's body with Arata Nitta and Shoko Ieiri's help.

However, Yuta may have jeopardized his own life in the process. According to the spoilers, Yuta can use the technique for only five minutes while Rika is fully manifested.

There's a solid chance that the sorcerer may die once those five minutes are over. If not, the sorcerer could end up living in Gojo's body. In either case, Yuta's future looks bleak in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Exploring Yuta's fate in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261

Yuta Okkotsu's life hangs in the balance, according to the spoilers released for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261. It was revealed that the mysterious figure, who appeared as Gojo, was actually Yuta in Gojo's body.

The sorcerer demonstrated Kenjaku's Cursed Technique to take over his deceased teacher's body and use it as a weapon to fight against Sukuna. Interestingly, the spoilers disclosed that following the battle with Kenjaku, Rika devoured the ancient sorcerer's body to copy his body-hopping technique.

Yuta planned on taking over Satoru Gojo's body, in case the sorcerer died fighting Sukuna. Even though many were against it, he reminded them about the threat and why it's essential to cast away their humanity for once to gain victory over Sukuna.

Yuta and Rika, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

However, Yuta's plan has several complexities. According to the spoilers, Yuta can only use the copy technique while Rika is active or fully manifested, and it lasts for five minutes. So, this begs the question of what happens to Yuta once those five minutes are up.

Mei Mei reveals that there are three possibilities. Assuming Kenjaku's Cursed Technique requires constant activation, Yuta won't be able to maintain the balance between the body and the soul once the five minutes are up, i.e., he will die.

Secondly, Mei Mei assumes Kenjaku's ability can be activated intermittently. In that case, Yuta won't immediately die, but it will be just a matter of time. The third possibility spells the doom for Yuta.

Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Mei Mei feels if Kenjaku's body-hopping ability needs to be activated once, in that case, Yuta can demonstrate the Limitless technique even after five minutes. However, his original body would be disposed of, as he would forever remain inside Satoru Gojo's body.

These were the assumptions that Mei Mei spoke about in a flashback. Notably, the spoilers further reveal that Yuta Okkotsu had suffered a mortal wound against Sukuna, which left his original body beyond repair. Hence, the only option was left for him to proceed with the gruesome plan.

Yuta, as seen in the manga (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

So, does Yuta die? At this point, it's difficult to say, but, likely, he can never return to his original body, considering that it's beyond repair even with his Reverse Cursed Technique. He suffered a similar blow to Gojo, which had vertically sliced the sorcerer in half.

Had Yuta not gone ahead with his plan, he would have met a fate similar to his teacher's. Yet, given how things stand out right now, there's a chance that Yuta may have to live within Gojo's body forever if Mei Mei's third assumption comes true.

Conclusion

Yuta Okkotsu's fate in Jujutsu Kaisen seems to be doomed. Even if he didn't take over Gojo's body, he would have died. While there's still a glimmer of hope for the sorcerer to live, as his original body is in a hapless condition, he may have to live as Satoru Gojo forever.

However, the chances of him dying are higher than that, especially with how the narrative is progressing. As such, it remains to be seen what direction Gege Akutami follows with Yuta Okkotsu in Jujutsu Kaisen.

