Jujutsu Kaisen could still have Gojo's soul return, and Toji's Shibuya feat shows exactly how

The captivating manga and anime series Jujutsu Kaisen delves into a world where characters possess remarkable abilities known as cursed techniques. These powers allow them to accomplish extraordinary feats, even the seemingly impossible task of returning from the grave.
Recently, fans have been speculating about a compelling theory that suggests Satoru Gojo could make a triumphant comeback in a manner akin to Toji Fushiguro's resurrection during the gripping Shibuya Incident arc. This intriguing theory revolves around the aftermath of Gojo's death at the hands of the King of Curses and the potential involvement of Yuta Okkotsu and Kenjaku's mysterious cursed technique in facilitating his return.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Satoru’s potential return
The Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen was a significant turning point. It featured intense battles and significant character development, with one standout event involving the return of Toji Fushiguro. Originally dead, Toji came back when a sorcerer named Ogami used her Cursed Technique to turn her grandson into Toji. However, Toji's special body allowed him to take full control of the grandson's body, leading to his rampage in Shibuya.
The theory, as per X user @ImFeelingDizzy1, about Gojo Satoru's return draws from this event. After Ryomen Sukuna killed Gojo, he was brought to the medical ward by Ui Ui to be treated by Shoko Ieiri. Okkotsu Yuta's Cursed Technique allows him to copy others's Cursed Techniques. This way, he copied Kenjaku's Body Swap to get into Gojo Satoru's body. He then healed Gojo's body using Reverse Cursed Technique and went on to fight Ryomen Sukuna.
Jujutsu Kaisen: How can Gojo Satoru return like Toji Fushiguro did?
After Yuta swapped bodies with Gojo using Kenjaku's cursed technique, Maki Zenin worried that Yuta could only sustain using Kenjaku's technique for up to five minutes. This time limit introduces high stakes and an exciting twist to the story.
The five-minute cap on the body swap raises the tension, implying that once the time runs out, Yuta may permanently be stuck in Gojo's body and the latter might regain control of his body, similar to how Toji Fushiguro briefly came back to life.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Parallels between Toji Fushiguro’s resurgence and Gojo’s potential return
Toji, a formidable figure known for his unmatched physical prowess and mastery of cursed tools, managed to take control of Ogami's grandson's body through sheer force of will and unique abilities. Once in command, he acted instinctively, seeking out powerful sorcerers to engage in combat.
In a similar vein, Gojo Satoru's potential return could follow a comparable path. Gojo's unparalleled command over cursed techniques and overwhelming strength could enable him to regain control over his own body after Yuta's temporary possession. The healed state of his body, a consequence of Yuta's Reversed Cursed Technique, would allow him to battle at full capacity, ready to confront the formidable Sukuna.
The theory suggests that Yuta's intervention, although temporary, is a crucial stp in reviving Gojo. During the five-minute window when Yuta controls Gojo's body, he could potentially prepare the groundwork for Gojo's return. This could involve stabilizing Gojo's cursed energy and ensuring that the latter's consciousness can seamlessly take over once the time limit expires.
This scenario presents an exciting narrative opportunity, where Gojo's return is both a climactic moment and a continuation of his unfinished battle.
Final thoughts
Many fans are eager to see if Gojo Satoru could return through the combined work of Yuta Okkotsu and Kenjaku's unique cursed technique. This potential twist seems hopeful and intriguing for those who follow the Jujutsu Kaisen story. By looking at how Toji Fushiguro was brought back during the intense Shibuya Incident arc, this theory builds upon the established lore in a plausible way that could allow for Gojo's comeback.
If Gojo does return, it would raise the stakes even higher in the ongoing conflict against Sukuna. It would also reunite the jujutsu sorcerers with one of their strongest allies, giving them a better chance in this formidable battle. Fans are on the edge of their seats, wondering if this exciting theory could become reality in upcoming chapters or episodes.
