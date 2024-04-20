Gojo's prediction comes true in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 with Yuji's Cursed Technique but not in the way fans expected

The relentless clash between Yuji Itadori, the protagonist of the Jujutsu Kaisen series, and Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses, has lately been the centerpiece of Gege Akutami's captivating narrative. Fans have long pondered the bond that intertwines these two characters, and the latest installment, chapter 257 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, has finally revealed the truth behind their relationship.
However, this revelation is not the only astonishing development; the chapter also unveils the startling realization that Gojo's prediction about Yuji inheriting Sukuna's Cursed Technique has indeed come to fruition, albeit through an unexpected and extraordinary turn of events.
Throughout the series, the clash between Jujutsu sorcerers and Ryomen Sukuna has been a driving force, propelling the narrative forward with intensity. Their confrontations have been marked by immense power and an unyielding determination that has kept readers on the edge of their seats.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Satoru's prediction and Yuji Itadori's Cursed Techniques
Jujutsu Kaisen has recently unveiled a surprising revelation about the connection between Yuji Itadori and the formidable Sukuna. It turns out that their bond goes beyond a mere transference of abilities. Initially, Gojo Satoru theorized that Sukuna's prolonged presence within Yuji could engrave his Cursed Technique onto the protagonist's body.
However, the latest chapter challenges this prediction, revealing a far more intricate dynamic. Chapter 257 discloses that Yuji possesses not only the Blood Manipulation Cursed Technique inherited from his cursed womb but also a second Cursed Technique – Shrine. Remarkably, this Shrine Cursed Technique is identical to Sukuna's own Cursed Technique, contrary to Gojo's initial assumptions. This unexpected development has sparked curiosity and intrigue among readers.
The chapter delves deep into the origins of Yuji's unique abilities, revealing a profound familial connection to the Curse King himself. As per the recent chapter, Sukuna had consumed his own twin in the womb, whose soul was later reincarnated as Yuji's father, Jin Itadori.
Establishing Yuji as Sukuna's nephew, inheriting the Shrine Cursed Technique from his father, who was the reincarnation of Sukuna's twin, this ancestral link explains the former's ability to wield the same power as the King of Curses.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Satoru's prediction comes true in an unexpected way
Satoru Gojo made an accurate prediction about Yuji Itadori, even though the outcome differed from his initial thoughts. While Gojo anticipated Yuji inheriting Sukuna's Cursed Technique directly, the truth revealed an unexpected connection.
Yuji's ability to utilize the Shrine technique, essentially mirroring Sukuna's power, validates Gojo's insight into the former's potential link to the latter's abilities.
Itadori being Sukuna's nephew and inheriting the Shrine Cursed Technique from his father adds an intriguing layer to the narrative. This twist not only reveals Yuji's true identity but also introduces a new complexity to the ongoing conflict between him and Sukuna.
Final thoughts
Jujutsu Kaisen's recent 257th chapter delivered a pivotal revelation, solidifying the bond between Yuji Itadori and Ryomen Sukuna. While Gojo's initial prediction about Yuji acquiring Sukuna's Cursed Technique did not manifest as anticipated, the chapter affirmed his insight regarding the potential connection between the protagonist and the Curse King.
Yuji's newfound powers of the Shrine technique, mirroring Sukuna's abilities, has transformed him into a powerful opponent. This development sets the stage for an interesting exploration of its implications for the series' trajectory.