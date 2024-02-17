Did Yuta die in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251? Explored

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251’s spoilers earlier this week, fans of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original manga series got an early look at upcoming events. While these spoilers aren’t considered an official release, they’ve historically proven reliable in comparison to the Shueisha-certified version of the issue.

Likewise, fans are already eagerly discussing Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251’s events, of which there are certainly plenty to discuss. The issue saw Maki Zen’in appear on the battlefield in its final moments, while earlier scenes saw Yuji Itadori make contact with Megumi Fushiguro’s soul and revealed that the latter had lost the will to live.

However, what fans are most prominently discussing following the release of the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 spoilers is the status of Yuta Okkotsu, who was hit by the World Bisecting Slash. Given the damage he so clearly received as a result, fans are now fretting that Okkotsu’s reappearance in the series will end as quickly as it began.

Subtle Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 detail gives Yuta hope for survival after all

Did Yuta Die? Explored

Despite how devastating of an attack Yuta was hit with in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251, currently available information and artwork as of this article’s writing suggests that he is not dead yet. One of the major reasons why this is the most likely conclusion stems from how relatively shallow Yuta’s injuries seem to be compared to what Satoru Gojo was hit with.

This is most likely due to Ryomen Sukuna still recovering from the damage he suffered during his battle with Gojo. In-series, not much time has passed since Sukuna admitted to himself that he was still recovering and suffering some key deficiencies in terms of sorcery as a result. The relatively shallow version of the World Bisecting Slash Yuta was hit by is indicative of those deficiencies still lingering.

Furthermore, it seems that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 has completed laying the groundwork needed for Yuta to survive the attack. In the final scenes of the issue, the barrier of Yuta’s Domain Expansion allegedly begins to break, opening it up for entry to those initially outside it. While Maki did happen to appear after the barrier broke, she could have entered at any time due to having no Cursed Energy whatsoever.

Likewise, the breaking of the barrier means those with Cursed Energy can enter the battlefield. Ui Ui will likely use his instant teleportation Cursed Technique to warp to Yuta, likely either bringing Shoko Ieiri to the battlefield to heal him, or returning to the sidelines and Shoko with Yuta in tow.

Since Shoko Ieiri can use Reverse Cursed Technique on others, she should be able to heal Yuta at least to the point of saving his life. While he may not be able to return to the battlefield against Sukuna, he should be able to at least survive this attack. To emphasize, Yuta Okkotsu is likely not dead as of the final moments of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251, even if he is knocked out of the battle for good.

However, the battle may have no need for Yuta to return given that Maki pierced Sukuna with her Split Soul Katana. With fans having long theorized that this could be the key to separating Megumi and Yuji’s souls, Yuta and co could be much closer to their victory than fans currently realize.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.