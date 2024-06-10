Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 263: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 263 will be released on Monday, July 1, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to the official MANGA Plus website. With the series set to face a long break, which won’t see it return in Japan until July has officially begun, fans are left anxiously waiting to see what’s next in Yuta and Sukuna’s fight.

Thankfully, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 263 should have some basic spoilers coming later in the week as the release date draws nearer. However, with the spoiler process for creator Gege Akutami’s original manga series in danger (as are several others), this process is liable to stop at any time, including this week.

Fans at least know when Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 263 will be released thanks to official information from Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website.

Trending

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 263 release date and time

Yuta's battle with Sukuna will likely reach new heights in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 263 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 263 is, at the time of this article’s writing, slated for an official release date and time of Monday, July 1, 2024, at 12 am Japanese Standard Time (JST). Likewise, the series’ exact local release date time will differ from region to region. The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7 am, Sunday, June 30, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10 am, Sunday, June 30, 2024 British Summer Time 4 pm, Sunday, June 30, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Sunday, June 30, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, June 30, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, June 30, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, July 1, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, July 1, 2024

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 263

Yuta is likely to surprise Sukuna somehow in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 263 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

As aforementioned, Shueisha’s official MANGA Plus platform is the best way to read chapter 263 since doing so supports the official release. Other means of reading that support the official release include Viz Media’s website and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. Buying the corresponding compilation volume, which contains chapter 263, is also an option once it is officially released.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 recap

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 began with Ryomen Sukuna and Yuta Okkotsu (in Satoru Gojo’s body) activating their Domain Expansions. Yuta then shrunk Unlimited Void’s barrier to the size of a basketball, as Gojo once did. The narrator then explained this as a countermeasure to Sukuna’s Domain, which can withstand its attacks for roughly three minutes. Yuta revealed that he did body swap training with Gojo during the timeskip, confident in his skills.

Meanwhile, Sukuna removed the 99-second Binding Vow from Malevolent Shrine by shrinking the effective range. It now was only just surrounding the outer shell of Yuta’s Barrier, setting up their fight. In three minutes, Yuta’s goal was to damage Sukuna enough that he couldn’t use Malevolent Shrine, while Sukuna’s goal was to destroy the Barrier before then, widen Malevolent Shrine’s range, and kill everyone.

Yuta then tried preparing an attack, but Sukuna then rushed at him using Domain Amplification alongside Domain Expansion. Sukuna explains that Yuta and the others didn’t know about it since Sukuna only used it inside Gojo’s Barrier, where Mei Mei’s crows couldn’t go or see. The issue ended with a focus on Rika, who had now fully manifested and was sobbing as she held Yuta’s lifeless body in her arms.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 263 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 263 seems to be in a somewhat interesting position within the narrative, especially following the appearance of a fully manifested Rika. While one would assume the focus will stick on Yuta and Sukuna’s clash of Domain Expansions, the reappearance of Rika could be a sign of a focus on her in the coming release.

However, in either scenario chapter 263 is likely to begin offering some clarification on what Yuta’s ultimate fate will be, or at least setting up the overarching options of his fate. Likewise, even if a majority of the issue focuses on Rika, fans can expect to return to Yuta and Sukuna’s fight in at least the final pages of the upcoming release.

Related links