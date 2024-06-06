Gojo and Yuta swapped bodies before the Shinjuku arc, and Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 reveals when

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 spoilers, released on June 6, 2024, revealed that Gojo and Yuta exchanged their souls during the training with Ui Ui's cursed technique to give Yuta the basics of how to use Limitless.

The chapter spoilers also showed the continuation of the fight between the strongest as their domains collided. Unfortunately, the King of Curses had some other tricks up his sleeves and utilized domain amplification against the Honored One to counter Infinite Void.

But the spotlight of the chapter, as per spoilers, was that Yuta didn't come unprepared to the battlefield as he and Gojo had already exchanged souls. This was for Yuta to understand the workings of Limitless and how to use Infinite Void, even though Gojo was adamant he would win.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262: Gojo and Yuta exchanged souls before the Shinjuku Showdown of the strongest

Gojo (left) and Sukuna (right) (Image via Shueisha)

According to the spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262, the chapter will commence with the clash of the domains of Gojo Satoru and Ryomen Sukuna—Infinite Void and Malevolent Shrine. However, Infinite Void is small, which counters Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine, as witnessed during the battle of the strongest.

With Sukuna's brain now on the brink of fatal damage, Yuta thought he could overpower him in the battle of the domains. Sukuna, being the master of jujutsu knowledge, rewrote the barrier of his domain expansion, as he can control his range, and reduced its effective range to counter Infinite Void.

Sukuna's domain expansion as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

While Infinite Void was to be contained for three minutes, Malevolent Shrine's timelapse exceeded three minutes, thus putting Yuta(Gojo) in a pinch. Moreover, Sukuna tried killing Yuji and Aoi, as they were in the vicinity of his domain, but Yuta countered him with Cursed Technique Lapse: Blue.

This allowed the King of Curses to cut the distance with Gojo using Domain Amplification and punch Yuta in the face. The chapter ended with a sad panel of Rika (the Queen of Curses) pouring over the lifeless body of Yuta Okkotsu.

Besides the battle between these powerhouses, chapter 262 spoilers also revealed a flashback before the Shinjuku Showdown arc, during the Perfect Preparation arc, when Gojo and Yuta exchanged souls using Ui Ui's cursed technique.

Gojo Satoru using his Infinite Void as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Ui Ui's cursed technique lets him swap the soul of a single individual twice per month. Yuji's soul had been swapped with Kusakabe and Yuta. Meanwhile, Yuta, who had already swapped his soul once with Yuji, swapped his soul for the second time with Gojo.

This action aimed to show Yuta the workings of Limitless and how to use Infinite Void. As Gojo learned how to counter Sukuna's domain during the battle of the strongest, there could be a chance that Yuta also learned how to counter the Malevolent Shrine while he witnessed the battle between Gojo and Sukuna.

But as Limitless can also be controlled through the Six Eyes, which were possessed by Gojo Satoru, Yuta needed some training to use his cursed technique as a precautionary measure. Sadly, this training turned fruitful because Gojo Satoru died in the battle against Sukuna.

Final thoughts

With the current state of battle again hinting towards the win of the King of Curses, the sorcerers need a trump card to play against Sukuna to outclass him in his battle of the cursed techniques.

With Rika fully manifested in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262, the upcoming chapter could see a grand battle, with the Queen of Curses and the Honored One combining their strengths against the King of Curses.

