Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 is set to release on Monday, June 10, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With Unlimited Void and Malevolent Shrine set to have a rematch thanks to Yuta Okkotsu’s latest, harrowing actions, fans have no idea what to expect from this rematch of Domain clashes.

Thankfully, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 should have some very basic spoilers coming later in the week as the release date draws nearer. However, with the spoiler process for creator Gege Akutami’s original manga series in danger (as are several others), this process is liable to stop at any time, including this week.

Fans at least know when Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 is set to release, thanks to information from Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 release date and time

Yuta's use of Unlimited Void in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 could finally set up Sukuna's defeat (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 is, at the time of this article’s writing, slated for an official release date and time of Monday, June 10, 2024 at 12 a,m. Japanese Standard Time.

Likewise, the series’ local release date time will differ from region to region. The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, June 9, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, June 9, 2024 British Summer Time 4PM, Sunday, June 9, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Sunday, June 9, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, June 9, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, June 9, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, June 10, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, June 10, 2024

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262?

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 could see Sukuna come up with a plan to counter Unlimited Void (Image via MAPPA Studios)

As aforementioned, Shueisha’s official MANGA Plus platform is the best way to read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 since doing so supports the official release.

Other means of reading which support the official release include Viz Media’s website and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. Buying the corresponding compilation volume which contains chapter 262 is also an option once it is officially released.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 began with Sukuna noticing Gojo in the distance, who was quickly revealed to be Yuta Okkotsu via the stitches on Gojo’s forehead.

It began a flashback in which Yuta discussed the idea of taking over Gojo’s body with his allies. The others were apprehensive due to the risks it posed to Yuta, with Mei Mei essentially saying that he will either die immediately, die eventually, be forced to live in Gojo’s body forever, or the plan will succeed.

The others try to argue against its ethicality, but Yuta angrily points out that they’re fighting Sukuna and they always let Gojo be “the monster.” He adds that he’ll become a monster if no one else has the guts to do it, before being seen asking Gojo about the plan.

He says that he has no issues since he doesn’t plan on losing but is upset that Shoko didn’t object. Yuta and Gojo then discuss their Fujiwara and Sugawara origins, with Gojo saying that both he and Uro were right.

He then told Yuta, Maki, Panda and Inumaki to leave, but they refused. It was then revealed this was just before he killed the higher ups, saying it’ll avoid the post-Shibuya chaos.

He thought of Geto as he entered the room, as the flashback shifted to explaining Amai’s Cursed Technique, and then showing an injured Yuta telling Shoko to go through with the plan. The issue ended in the present with Sukuna and Yuta beginning their clash of Domains.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 (speculative)?

With Malevolent Shrine and Unlimited Void set to clash again, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 262 is likely to mainly focus on Yuta and Sukuna as they battle for Domain dominance.

While Todo and Yuji may get involved, they will most likely leave it to Yuta since a clash of Domains is likely the “safest” way to go about killing Sukuna in terms of minimizing casualties.

The issue is also likely to begin giving updates on other sorcerers who have been injured throughout the battle, revealing their status and hopefully confirming them as alive.

That should include the likes of Maki Zen’in, Atsuyu Kusakabe, Takuma Ino and others who’ve appeared on the battlefield thus far. A shift in perspective to Uraume and Kinji Hakari’s fight is also possible.

