Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 further confuses Yuta and Gojo's origins and their relationship

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 consisted of one of the series' most monumental yet twisted revelations as of yet, as Yuta Okkotsu was revealed to be in control of Satoru Gojo's body. While this revelation caught fans off-guard and caused quite an uproar on social media, there was another aspect of the chapter that created some confusion among fans.

In a flashback scene including Gojo and Yuta, the latter was seen asking the former about confusion regarding his ancestry, which was caused during Yuta's showdown against Takako Uro in the Culling Game arc. That said, even Gojo couldn't provide a definite answer to Yuta's query, leading to an even bigger confusion regarding their origins and relationship.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 leaves the fandom in confusion regarding Yuta and Gojo's origins

Towards the end of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel movie, Satoru Gojo informed Yuta Okkotsu that the latter was a descendant of Michizane Sugawara. This connection made Yuta a distant relative of Gojo since Sugawara is also related to the Gojo clan.

The fact that Yuta and Gojo are related to each other sometimes causes a certain level of disbelief among the fanbase as well as in some of the characters of the series itself, especially since the two characters have completely contrasting personalities and values.

That said, Yuta's relation to Gojo was doubted during the former's battle against Takako Uro in the Culling Game arc, who called him a "Fujiwara." Apparently, she used to be a part of the Fujiwara clan's assassination team back in the Heian era.

The fact that Yuta was called a Fujiwara is certainly ironic, especially since the said clan was always at odds with the Sugawara clan. In fact, the bad blood between the two clans is pretty much common knowledge in the series. As such, Uro calling Yuta a Fujiwara definitely left him a bit surprised since it was highly unlikely that Gojo would have made such a huge mistake while investigating Yuta's past.

Since then, fans have been waiting for Yuta to have a conversation with Gojo regarding his descent so that the confusion about the former's origins could be cleared up.

Although this moment finally happened in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261, fans were still confused as Gojo failed to answer Yuta's doubts directly. In a flashback scene, after Yuta informs Gojo that he will take over the latter's body if he loses against Sukuna, he questions if he is actually a Sugawara.

Yuta reminded Gojo of their first conversation regarding the former's descent, in which the latter informed him about their distant connection. However, Yuta mentioned that Takako Uro told him that he might actually be a Fujiwara.

Gojo reassured Yuta by telling him that he was, in fact, a Sugawara and reminded him once again that they were distant relatives. This causes Yuta to wonder whether Uro was just confused and had mistaken him for a Fujiwara descendant instead.

However, Gojo then causes even more confusion by saying that both he and Uro may be right, thereby implying that Yuta could be a descendant of both clans. He then tells Yuta that the latter may have been born even more blessed than the former and that it would be a waste if he didn't take advantage of his ancestry.

Since Gojo failed to provide a definitive answer to Yuta's question about his ancestry, it would be fair to assume that he may not know much about the situation.

Although it seems unlikely that Gege Akutami plans on delving further into this particular topic given the current state of the manga, fans can hope that he doesn't leave such a crucial aspect of Yuta's character unexplored.

