Chapter 261 spoilers prove how heartless Gege Akutami can be, and Jujutsu Kaisen fans shouldn't be surprised

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 spoilers sent shockwaves through the fandom following their release on Thursday, May 23, 2024. After leaving fans with the series' biggest cliffhanger, creator Gege Akutami swept the carpet from under their feet unexpectedly.

Chapter 260 heavily teased the much-awaited return of Gojo Satoru. However, according to the spoilers, Gojo has returned, but only in body, for inside it is Yuta Okkotsu. The latter used Kenjaku's technique to swap into and take control of Gojo's body. Hence, he heeded fans' pleas and interpreted it in his own way.

Needless to say, the entire Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is shaken and has taken to social media to display their immense disappointment.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Gege Akutami decides the worst possible fate for Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo Satoru gets the worst possible fate (Image via MAPPA)

As per Jujutsu Kaisen's chapter 261 spoilers, creator Gege Akutami has decided on the worst possible fate for Gojo Satoru. The Six Eyes user was teased to return following the release of chapter 260. With Sukuna seeing his shadow and those unmistakable eyes, Gojo was set for an emphatic return.

However, in typical Akutami-esque fashion, Gojo's return materialized but in a bizarre way. Yuta Okkotsu had Rika consume Kenjaku's body to copy his technique before transferring himself into Gojo. So, Yuta returned to battle but in Gojo's body with all these abilities.

This is likely the worst fate any character in Jujutsu Kaisen can be resigned to. Before his death, Gojo was hailed as 'The Strongest Sorcerer.' In essence, he was compelled to play god to safeguard Jujutsu Society.

Gojo Satoru was the strongest sorcerer (Image via MAPPA)

This is also why he has been compared to being a 'monster.' He was only seen as the most powerful and not as human, despite suffering immensely on the inside.

As it stands, he was shouldering a heavy burden. Further, he faced a terrible death. Now, even after his passing, he is still unable to rest. His body and his abilities are being weaponized and taken back into battle.

To sum up, this entire sequence is quite hard-hearted. Better than deciding such a fate for a character would be to let him remain dead and pass on the torch to Yuji or Yuta.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans show considerable disappointment at the manga's recent developments

Gojo Satoru is one of the most tragic characters (Image via MAPPA)

Needless to mention, the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 birthed a huge wave of displeasure in the fandom. To begin with, Gojo's death was not well received and had nearly everyone pining for his return. Numerous theories and tons of speculation later, Gojo has returned, but not in any way fans wanted.

"Not to be melodramatic but seeing gojo's body used for his strength like this is the closest i've gotten to truly understanding what radicalised geto, gojo should've just said f*ck jujutsu society & they become a villain couple together," a netizen wrote.

"You deserved so much better i'm so sorry angel," a fan commented.

"Gojo satoru is truly a tragic character bc even in death he's not treated like a human being. lived his childhood weaponised, died fighting and still can't rest. ik it's a last resort and necessary but it's fr sad that he was a weapon throughout his existence," another fan posted.

The fandom has been left in an emotional uproar following the events of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261. Many instantly recognize and are sorrowful with how, even after his death, Gojo is being used as a tool.

They feel that he should have possibly joined Geto after the Star Plasma Vessel incident, for he was forever viewed as anything but human.

"GOD PLEASE I REBUKE THIS THIS IS FAKE ITS NOT HAPPENING," a fan opined.

"In the End Gojo Satoru was just a weapon for Jujutsu," a user wrote.

"I missed you but i can't even be happy," a netizen commented.

Several fans are also in total denial and disbelief. Many seem to be working out how there might still be a sliver of hope that the actual Gojo returns.

The author's harsh treatment of his character has appalled many, and even though they were initially delighted to see him return, that very happiness has been extinguished almost instantly.

All in all, Gege Akutami has given fans a tragic character that will be remembered for years to come.

