Akutami finally reveals who killed Jujutsu Kaisen higher-ups, and it's not Yuta

Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers were released today, and calling them shocking is a massive understatement. The previous chapter's behemoth of a cliffhanger was addressed most bizarrely, as Gojo Satoru had indeed returned, but not quite. It was Yuta Okkotsu in his sensei's body through Kenjaku's technique.

While the spoilers themselves sounded unbelievable, another intriguing fact was also brought to light. Till now, Yuta had been believed to be the one who had killed the higher-ups before the Gojo-Sukuna fight. However, chapter 261 spoilers indicate that not Yuta, but Gojo, was the one who slaughtered the higher-ups.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Not Yuta, but Gojo Satoru killed the higher-ups

As per Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 spoilers, Gojo Satoru killed the higher-ups. This comes before the big battle between him and Ryomen Sukuna. The spoilers reveal that he had decided within himself to take their lives. He did not want his students to witness it since he was unsure if it was right or wrong.

He seems to have spoken about it to Yuta and even explained the consequences of what he was going to do. As Gojo states, if he were to lose to Sukuna and the higher-ups were to perish, Yoshinobu Gakuganji would ascend to the top of Jujutsu society. If that were to happen, incidents like the post-Shibuya chaos wouldn't occur.

Following this, Yuta asks his sensei not to take it upon himself to become a "monster." However, Gojo responds by saying that this was something necessary. He had been "left behind" and needed to catch up to "him."

Most likely, the person Gojo speaks of is his best friend, Suguru Geto. The latter had undergone a complete change following the Star Plasma Vessel Arc and chose to walk his path. Later, he lost his life while attempting to take Rika from Yuta. For all his deeds, Geto was dubbed names like "Worst Sorcerer" and "Monster."

Thus, by taking it upon himself to murder the higher-ups, Gojo was bearing the same burden as his mate. Another fact that ties in here is when Gojo tells Yuta, "Love is the most twisted curse." He was also referring to his situation—having to see his friend pass away and live with all that happened.

Without Geto, despite being mostly surrounded by his students and his colleagues at Jujutsu High, he was still lonely. No one shared a bond with him even remotely close to what he and Geto had.

Final thoughts

Gojo being the one to kill the higher-ups instead of Yuta is a big reveal. Till chapter 261, the latter was credited with their slaughter. However, Gojo taking the ordeal upon himself is yet another indicator of how much he cares for his students.

In addition, the fact that he gave them the order to go away while he did it is a testament to his wanting to keep them as far from trouble as possible. It is almost as if he knew he wouldn't survive the Sukuna fight. Hence, the responsibility for their deaths would pass away with him and allow those after him to love guilt-free.

