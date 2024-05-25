Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 finally explains the most gory Cursed Technique 

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 shocked readers with one of the series' darkest twists till date, as it saw Satoru Gojo making his return to the battlefield against Sukuna, albeit not in a way anyone had ever imagined.

While the chapter did cause a huge amount of uproar among the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase on the internet, it also provided an additional explanation to one of the goriest Cursed Techniques in the entire series - Kenjaku's Body Swapping technique.

It was not only revealed to be the key to bringing Gojo back into the battlefield, but it also proved to be a double-edged sword for another beloved character.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 showcases an integral part of Kenjaku's Cursed Technique

Arguably, one of the most jaw-dropping moments in the entirety of the manga took place in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261, where Yuta Okkotsu returned to the battlefield after taking over Satoru Gojo's corpse with the help of Kenjaku's Body Swapping Technique.

In a flashback scene, Yuta was seen explaining to the rest of the Jujutsu sorcerers about his plan to take control of Gojo's body if the latter ended up dying in his battle against Sukuna.

After taking out Kenjaku in a surprise attack, Yuta had Rika devour the ancient sorcerer in order to copy his Body Swapping Technique. With the help of this Cursed Technique, Yuta wanted to take over his teacher's body as a last-ditch attempt to defeat Sukuna.

Yuta Okkotsu as seen in the anime (image via MAPPA)

However, Maki pointed out that Yuta can only use his Copy Cursed Technique while Rika is fully manifested, which lasts for only 5 minutes. Although Yuta wasn't sure what would happen to him once the time limit was up, Mei Mei presented three likely scenarios.

In the first scenario, Kenjaku's ability requires constant activation, in which case Yuta would not be able to maintain control of both Gojo's body and his own soul. As a result, he would most likely die.

In the second scenario, if Kenjaku's ability is activated intermittently, Yuta wouldn't die immediately once the time limit is up. That said, it would only be a matter of time until he eventually bites the dust.

Satoru Gojo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (image via MAPPA)

In the third scenario, if Kenjaku's ability only needs to be activated once, then even after 5 minutes, Yuta would be able to use Gojo's Limitless technique. However, in this case, Yuta's original body would need to be disposed of, since he would forever remain inside Gojo's body.

Since Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 concluded with a Domain clash between Sukuna and Yuta in Gojo's body, none of the three aforementioned scenarios have been confirmed as of yet.

In order to find out how Kenjaku's Cursed Technique actually works, fans would need to wait for chapter 262 of the manga, which is expected to be released after a one-week break.

Very little has been revealed so far about Kenjaku's Cursed Technique in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. In fact, there hasn't even been any actual confirmation about how many people's bodies he had taken over in the course of his 1000-year life.

So far in the story, Kenjaku was revealed to have taken over the bodies of the infamous Noritoshi Kamo, Suguru Geto, and Yuji Itadori's mother, Kaori Itadori. He has been shown to retain access and usage of his former hosts' innate Cursed Techniques, as seen during his multiple battles in the series.

Since it's unlikely that Kenjaku's Cursed Technique will be further explored after the upcoming couple of chapters, the ancient sorcerer continues to remain one of Jujutsu Kaisen's biggest mysteries.

