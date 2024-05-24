"Gege Akutami please retire": Jujutsu Kaisen fans have the author under fire over Gojo and Yuta's twisted fate in chapter 261

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 is set to be released on May 27, 2024, but the spoilers for the chapter have already been released. The chapter also saw the return of Gojo Satoru but not in the way fans had expected.

The chapter was primarily comprised of flashbacks from the past before Gojo Satoru died at the hands of Sukuna. During these flashbacks, it was established that the strongest sorcerer became a monster for his students. Moreover, Yuta tried stopping him, but the Honored One was destined to do so and later die at the hands of Sukuna.

But the spotlight of the chapter was the return of Gojo Satoru who had the consciousness of Okkotsu Yuta as the latter used Kenjaku's cursed technique to transfer himself into Gojo's body. With the manga becoming so twisted at this point, fans are infuriated with what has become of Jujutsu Kaisen and have directed their anger towards the author.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 and has the author's opinions.

Fans react to the twisted fate of Gojo and Yuta in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 spoilers continued from where the previous chapter left as Yuji was ready to rip Sukuna's heart out. But Sukuna tried countering it and was about to activate his domain expansion when he was interrupted by the visual of someone standing before him.

The person standing in front of Sukuna was Gojo Satoru. Sukuna immediately pushed Yuji out of the way and called out Okkotsu Yuta, saying he never expected the sorcerer to go to this extent. The chapter then shifted to a flashback before Gojo Satoru's death.

Yuta recommended changing places with Gojo as he had already copied Kenjaku's cursed technique. Maki was against the idea whereas Hakari wanted this to be their last resort. But in the end, they considered this an inhuman idea which infuriated Yuta who thought they had to go as far as they could to defeat Sukuna.

Yuta then visited Gojo who allowed him to take his body if he would be killed by Sukuna. Gojo then asked Yuta to leave as he didn't want his students to witness their teacher killing the Jujutsu higher-ups. Yuta requested that he alone didn't have to become the 'monster' to save everyone.

The chapter then returned and it was obvious that the Gojo Satoru who arrived at the battlefield against Sukuna was none other than Yuta who had possessed the body of the strongest one using Kenjaku's cursed technique.

The chapter ended with Sukuna and Gojo activating their domain expansions, indicating the next episode could be the second round of the battle of the strongest. With the manga bringing Gojo back in a twisted manner, fans blamed Gege Akutami for doing such a thing to their favorite character.

Reactions from fans on the return of Gojo Satoru as Yuta Okkotsu through Kenjaku's cursed technique

With Gojo Satoru having arguably the biggest fandom in the series, fans didn't take this injustice to their character lightly. While some fans targeted Gege Akutami with death threats, some blamed the writer for taking the worst possible outcome for Gojo's return.

Moreover, some fans believed that Gojo returned as a body possessed by Yuta because the strongest one was too strong to return to the series.

"Gege akutami please d*e" a fan cursed

"He really made the worst outcome" another fan said

"Gege removed Gojo from the story cause he was too strong, all for them to.. use his body" another one said

Kenjaku's cursed technique lets him take over the body of others once they are dead. So, this chapter also ended every theory of Gojo's return, which had the fans mourning the death of their favorite character.

But fans didn't want to remember their favorite sorcerer as a body who was possessed by others, but more as the jolly-natured teacher of Jujutsu High who cared dearly for his students.

"I will forever miss you i love you so much that there aren’t even enough words to express it you deserve so much better" a fan said

"Goodbye my king Gojo, you moved the word like no one" another one said

Final thoughts

With the return of Gojo, the final fight against Sukuna could be reaching its final phase, considering how there are no characters left who could make a return, leaving some mysterious characters like Usami.

Moreover, the return of the strongest sorcerer turned out like fans expected as Sukuna was over the moon after the return of Gojo, but that reaction was for Yuta who had possessed the strongest sorcerer's body.

