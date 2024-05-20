Jujutsu Kaisen's next Six Eyes user has arrived to kill Sukuna, and it isn't Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 recently came out and there was a final panel that suggested that Satoru Gojo was brought back to life, although the story suggested he isn't going to be the one returning. This is because of the way that the chapter presented the return without much clarity, and there is a new fan theory that the person who appeared there is the next Six Eyes user.

It has been a long-running theory in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom that Yuta Okkotsu could have inherited the Six Eyes and that is why his character has not appeared since so many chapters.

He was taken out by Ryomen Sukuna once Yuji Itadori failed to reach Megumi Fushiguro and there hasn't been any sight of Yuta, with this being a possible explanation and also fitting with some of the lore in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

A new Jujutsu Kaisen theory explains how Yuta could have inherited the Six Eyes from Gojo

After chapter 260 of the manga ended with a panel that suggested Satoru Gojo could have come back to life, there have been a lot of theories in the fandom regarding how this could have taken place.

However, there is an interesting theory that focuses on the character of Yuta Okkotsu and how perhaps he is the one in that final panel, now displaying the Six Eyes.

This theory explains that there is always a Six Eyes user. It was proven by the fact that Kenjaku took the life of one in the past and, yet, another one appeared during the merger.

Therefore, he opted for sealing Satoru Gojo during the Shibuya Incident arc but now that the latter was killed by Ryomen Sukuna, there is a chance that Yuta, who hails from the same family tree, could have inherited this ability.

While it would make sense in terms of in-universe logic and Yuta has not appeared in the battle for quite a few chapters now, the problem with this theory is the same as Gojo's return.

Sukuna was cornered in chapter 260 by Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo. As such, it is not logical for author Gege Akutami to include an improved version of Yuta or a version of Gojo who is capable of fighting since it would remove any tension from the plot.

What could happen with Yuta and Gojo

Yuta Okkotsu and Satoru Gojo in the movie (Image via MAPPA).

The next Jujutsu Kaisen chapter is almost certain to address the panel that hinted at Gojo's return and could confirm whether he is actually back or not.

As mentioned earlier, if he is proven to be back, it is going to be interesting to see his role in the final battle since Sukuna has been severely weakened by the sorcerers and Yuji and Todo have him against the ropes, as of this writing.

Furthermore, something similar can be argued for Yuta, although his situation is even more confusing than Gojo's. Yuta was affected by one of Sukuna's Slashes when Yuji failed to reach Megumi Fushiguro's. The former has not appeared in the story ever since, with no confirmation on whether he is alive or dead at the moment.

Final thoughts

There is a very real possibility that Yuta Okkotsu could have inherited Satoru Gojo's Six Eyes after the latter's death against Ryomen Sukuna and that he is the one in the final panel of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260.

However, much like with Gojo's possible return, author Gege Akutami would have to explain the reason for this to happen, considering the context.

