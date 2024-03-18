Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege is just buying time for Hakari to fight Sukuna (& potentially win)

Jujutsu Kaisen seems to be in the final battle at the moment in the manga and there is very little clarity on how things are going to play out in the coming chapters. However, it has been fairly clear that author Gege Akutami wants most of the main characters to have individual battles with Sukuna and a recent theory suggests that one of the next sorcerers to face the King of Curses is going to be Kinji Hakari.

There is no denying that Hakari is one of the most talented and capable student sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen but he has been fighting Uraume, Sukuna's underling, since Satoru Gojo was killed.

It makes sense to a degree since he gets a moment to shine while having an individual battle with Uraume, although it could also be a case of Akutami wanting to buy time since Hakari could defeat Sukuna given his skill set.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author

Explaining why Gege Akutami could be stalling Hakari's battle with Sukuna in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga because he could win

One of the reasons Hakari could have a chance is because his Jackpot ability could give him a boost in Reverse Cursed Technique, allowing him to have four minutes in full force, with Uraume further confirming this when saying that the former's healing abilities were superior to Ryomen Sukuna and Satoru Gojo's.

His Domain Expansion also has a high sure-hit effect, which, on paper, could match Sukuna’s sure-hit commands.

It is also worth pointing out that Hakari is known as someone who can take a lot of risks in battle and that is why his Cursed Technique fits his fighting style and personality so well.

That is also what could play in this situation since he has proven capable of making Binding Vows on the spot and, thus, changing his Domain's conditions to get an edge over Sukuna.

Granted, this doesn't guarantee that Hakari is going to defeat Sukuna but he has enough tools and natural talent to withstand fighting the King of Curses for quite some time.

He has always been compared and contrasted with Yuta Okkotsu, someone who already gave Sukuna a run for his money, which is something that serves to power scale Hakari in this potential conflict.

What could Hakari do in the coming chapters

Hakari in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

If there is a character in Jujutsu Kaisen who is in a complicated situation, that is Kinji Hakari. While most of the main cast has been fighting the likes of Ryomen Sukuna and Kenjaku for the last six months or so in the manga, there have been little showings of Hakari and his fight with Uraume, which is something that could play out in a lot of different ways.

As mentioned earlier, there is a very good chance that Gege Akutami is stalling Hakari's battle with Sukuna as the latter deals with other characters and there is also the possibility that the author is preparing to focus on the battle with Uraume in the coming chapters.

Depending on the situation, Hakari could end up killing Uraume but being too weak to participate in the other battle, thus getting a moment in the spotlight while also taking down another antagonist.

Final thoughts

There is a strong argument to be made that Akutami could be stalling Kinji Hakari's battle with Sukuna because the former has capable abilities to give him a good fight.

However, this is just fan speculation at the moment and nothing in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga confirms that he is going to fight Sukuna.

