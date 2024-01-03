Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Hakari isn't a Special Grade sorcerer, explored

Jujutsu Kaisen wrapped up the second season of the anime with phenomenal episodes. Fans at the moment are waiting with bated breath for season 3 to arrive, with many looking forward to watching Kinji Hakari, especially considering his charisma and fun fighting style.

Hakari, one of the most capable and powerful Jujutsu sorcerers, isn't a Special Grade compared to others such as Yuki Tsukumo, Suguru Geto, or Yuta Okkotsu. Being a Special Grade has become almost mandatory as the Jujutsu Kaisen manga progresses. In this regard, considering Hakari's abilities, many fans have wondered why he isn't a Special Grade sorcerer yet.

This article will list the reasons and also highlight the character's future in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Explaining why Hakari isn't a Special Grade sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen

Many characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga have received tremendous boosts in power, including Kinji Hakari, who is considered an extremely capable sorcerer. This was shown during his now-iconic battle with Hajime Kashimo in the Culling Games and also when he faced Uraume recently in the manga, with the latter even going as far as saying that Hakari's Reverse Cursed Technique heals quicker than Sukuna and Satoru Gojo's.

The main reason Hakari isn't a Special Grade, even though the series hasn't proven it yet, is that he doesn't have the same level of power as the series' Special Grade sorcerers. For example, it is hard to argue that Hakari wouldn't lose against the four main confirmed Special Grades, such as Yuki Tsukumo, Suguru Geto, Satoru Gojo, or Yuta Okkotsu.

Furthermore, there is an argument to be made that Hakari's reckless behavior and lack of patience for development could be a reason he wasn't considered for this grade. Thus, despite already having a Domain Expansion, which is something that not many characters in Jujutsu Kaisen have, Hakari is not perceived as a Special Grade since he lacks raw strength and patience as a sorcerer.

Hakari's future in the series

Hakari and Yuta (Image via Shueisha and MAPPA).

Even though Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 of the manga is coming out on January, 7, spoilers have already been doing rounds. As per the spoilers, the chapter ends with the cliffhanger of Yuji Itadori about to stab Ryomen Sukuna with Higuruma's Executioner's Sword.

Along with Yuji, Yuta and Hakari have been chosen as Gojo's students, and they are among the most talented he has had since his tenure as a teacher. In that regard, they all represent change for Jujutsu society, with Hakari being perhaps the most prominent example, being extremely individualistic and self-confident, as demonstrated right now during his battle with Uraume, the latter going so far as to say that Kinji doesn't seem to care about being human like the rest of modern sorcerers.

Hakari has a great capacity to regenerate, and his Cursed Technique based on gambling is quite interesting to witness, so it would make a lot of sense if he were the one taking down Uraume, although that is yet to be seen in the story. And if push comes to shove, he and Yuta are the only real support Itadori has left if the deaths of Higuruma and Choso are confirmed.

Final thoughts

The reason Hakari isn't a Special Grade sorcerer is never stated in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, but it could be due to his reckless behavior and the fact that his abilities simply don't stack up to those of the other Special Grades.