Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 brings back the "when I catch you Gege" trend as fans lose all hope

On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, alleged spoilers and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 surfaced, bringing with them an exciting early look at the issue’s events. While these alleged leaks aren’t considered canonical until present in an official Shueisha release for the series, they have historically proven fairly accurate to the corresponding official releases.

Likewise, fans are taking these latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 spoilers to heart, discussing them under the assumption that they will eventually be proven true. However, there are fans who might hope for the spoilers to be inaccurate, particularly considering the shocking and harrowing events which occur within the alleged confines of chapter 247.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247’s events are so shocking and distressing that fans have even brought back the ever-popular “when I catch you Gege” trend to convey their reactions. Unsurprisingly, this meme has yet again come back in the wake and context of a shocking death in the series, which has seemingly broken the fanbase for a final and potentially permanent time.

Disclaimer: Spoilers for chapter 247 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series below.

Fans’ trust in Gege Akutami seemingly completely broken following Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247’s leaks

Why fans are so upset?

Expand Tweet

Within Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247’s alleged spoilers and raw scans, fans see Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma’s ongoing fight against Ryomen Sukuna. While Sukuna continues to express interest in Higuruma throughout the encounter, there does come a point in the fight where he seriously attacks Higuruma with the intent of killing him.

In the moments following this final and presumably mortal blow to Higuruma, he hands Yuji the Executioner’s Sword and says something to Yuji that is very similar to Kento Nanami’s final words. It seems that this moment was shocking because of the fact that Yuji was already thinking of Nanami while looking at Higuruma before he said his final words. The parallels between the two characters' deaths appear to have broken the series' fandom yet again.

Expand Tweet

Fans even recognise how tired they are of these fan-favorite deaths following Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247’s events, questioning how many times they can go through this process. While it’s clear fans are heartbroken by Higuruma’s death, there seems to be a sentiment of “fool me twice” amongst the series’ fanbase as well.

This is somewhat unsurprising considering how brutal the 2023 calendar year has been for the series’ events and the reading experience of the series’ fans. In the 2023 calendar year alone, fans have witnessed Sukuna taking over Megumi Fushiguro's body, leading to the death of his sister Tsumiki, the unsealing and subsequent death of Satoru Gojo, the end of Hajime Kashimo, and now, the apparent demise of Higuruma.

Fan reaction

Fan reactions to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nevertheless, despite how prepared some may have been or should have been, Higuruma’s apparent death in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 247 is still having a major effect on the community. Some fans are discussing how they want to protect other fan-favourite characters, such as Yuta Okkotsu, whose current status is a mystery following what seemed to be Kenjaku’s defeat.

Others are hilariously begging Gege to start killing off other less beloved characters rather than the fan-favorites who have died throughout the year. Others still are simply lamenting how brutal of a read the series has been for 2023, questioning what the point of the manga is anymore, and even saying they can’t deal with this stress anymore.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 is ending.