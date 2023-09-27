"WHAT ABOUT MEGUMI" trends as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 marks the end of yet another fan favorite

While Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 is set to release on October 2, 2023, the spoilers for the same have come out. The spoilers saw Ryomen Sukuna begin his transformation to regain his original body. While fans were excited to witness the same, they were left worried about Megumi.

As Jujutsu Kaisen manga fans would know, Ryomen Sukuna had taken over Megumi Fushiguro's body. Thus, the King of Curses regaining his original body could mean that Megumi's body and soul were set to be destroyed.

Due to the lack of information provided by the Mangaka, fans were forced to wonder about Megumi's status, which eventually led to "WHAT ABOUT MEGUMI" trending on Twitter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 force fans to ask "WHAT ABOUT MEGUMI" on Twitter

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 came out, all fans wanted to know was about Megumi Fushiguro. If Sukuna were to regain his original body, there was a good chance that Megumi's body and soul would get destroyed. Hence, fans were worried about him and asked the same on Twitter to other fans.

The Mangaka gave the other characters in the series a proper send-off. Satoru Gojo was the most recent character to receive one, who got his own afterlife chapter. The chapter saw Gojo meeting his friends - Geto, Haibara, and Nanami in the afterlife.

However, unlike Gojo, Megumi was given no send-off in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237. Instead, it almost seems the author has forgotten about him during the story's development.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

That said, many fans believe that both Gojo and Megumi were yet to perish. While Gojo did have an afterlife scene, and his body was chopped in half, fans believe he has yet to pass away. Given that Satoru Gojo was such a significant character in the series, it seemed improbable to the fans that he died in such a mysterious way.

Fans have a similar feeling about Megumi Fushiguro, as his "death" in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 237 was too uneventful. If Megumi happened to die because of Sukuna's transformation, he would end up dying like an unimportant character.

Mangaka Gege Akutami has been on fans' radar due to his tendency to kill off important characters. Fans believe that Mangaka does that to compensate for his poor storytelling skills.

Thus, if the manga eventually does confirm that Gege Akutami had killed off Megumi Fushiguro with such an uneventful method, they will finally be led to conclude that the Mangaka has poor story-writing skills, and isn't as good a mangaka as fans think him to be.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, some fans are still hopeful for Megumi's return. Since Sukuna is only transforming into his original body, there still seems to be some hope for Megumi to survive the ordeal. Hence, fans are highly anticipating the manga's next chapter, hoping to receive some answers about the same.

At the same time, some fans have already accepted Megumi's death. With that, they believe they might soon witness a scene in the manga depicting Gojo and Megumi's reunion in the afterlife. Nevertheless, given that Megumi's "death" is yet to be confirmed, fans may need to wait until the manga reveals the same.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.