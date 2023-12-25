Will Megumi Fushiguro appear in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale? Explained

With Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 nearing its end, fans are excitedly discussing what’s next for the smash-hit television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original manga. While it’s difficult for anime-only fans to predict what’s next from a grand perspective with how chaotic season 2 has been, many are actually just focusing on the coming finale episode next week.

Questions such as whether or not Satoru Gojo will be freed, whether or not Kenjaku will be defeated, and more are flooding the minds of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 fans everywhere. This is somewhat understandable, with the Shibuya Incident arc completely reshaping the series’ landscape into something totally unfamiliar (albeit exciting and enthralling nonetheless).

However, one of the chief concerns on the minds of fans, as they head into the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale episode is the status of beloved fan-favorite character Megumi Fushiguro. With Megumi having been absent since he was left in Ieiri Shoko’s care, fans are curious about his status and whether he’ll appear in the second season finale.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale unlikely to see Megumi appear, update fans on his status in any way at all

Will Megumi appear? Explained

Given how Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has progressed in its most recent episodes, it seems unlikely that Megumi will appear in the finale episode at the time of this article’s writing. This is due to the pacing the series has maintained in its recent episodes relative to when Megumi reappears in the manga and how many episodes are left.

Expand Tweet

Generally speaking, the anime’s second season has adapted roughly three full chapters per episode, with the latest adapted chapters being 133, 134, and 135. Likewise, it’s expected that either chapter 137 or chapter 138 will be the final chapter adapted in the season.

With Megumi not reappearing in the manga series until chapter 143, it seems unlikely that he will appear in the second season’s finale.

While it is possible that the final episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 could reorder certain events, this seems unlikely, given what is set to happen in the chapters mentioned above. The events within are fairly sequential and build on top of one another, making it difficult to reorder these events in any capacity.

Expand Tweet

There’s also the fact that having Megumi not appear creates a cliffhanger-like aspect to the second season’s finale, especially given his status as a fan-favorite character. By not elaborating on his status or having him appear, it creates a sense of urgency and worry for fans. This will drive them to either begin reading the manga to find out Megumi’s status or eagerly wait for the third season.

With all of this in mind, it seems wholly unlikely that the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale reorders events in order to have Megumi appear. Instead, his status as a fan-favorite character will be leveraged in order to drive discussion about the smash-hit anime series. Hopefully, this will drive manga sales by having people transition from the anime to the manga.

Keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.